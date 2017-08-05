Pharma industry records 53 deals worth $9.4 billion in June 2017

Private equity firms dominated the deal activity in the pharma and healthcare sector in June 2017

Private equity (PE) firms were aggressive in deal activity in June 2017 in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, particularly the contract services providers. The industry recorded a total of 53 deals worth $9.4 billion in June 2017, with PE activity accounting for 87 per cent of the total value. One of the major transactions in June 2017 includes the proposed acquisition of Parexel International by PE firm Pamplona Capital, for $88.1 per share or approximately $5 billion.

June 2017 Deal Activity

Pacific equity and Carlyle’s proposed acquisition of iNova Pharma from Valeant Pharma for $930 million, and Carlyle Group and GTCR’s proposed acquisition of Albany Molecular Research for approximately $922 million are a couple of other transactions that contributed to the PE deal activity in June 2017.

VC investments continue to be stable in June 2017

The venture capital (VC) market recorded an increase in average deal size with 71 deals worth $1.1 billion in June 2017, compared to 88 deals worth $1.1 in May 2017. Flagship Pioneering’s US$120 million investment in Rubius Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, is one major VC deal reported in June 2017.

