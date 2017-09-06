Pharma industry records 53 deals worth $5.8 bn in July 2017

The US, Israel, France and the UK were the top destinations for cross-border activity, while the US, Canada, Japan and Switzerland where active acquirer countries

Cross-border activity witnessed a significant increase in July 2017, accounting for 54 per cent of the M&A activity recorded during the month, in volume terms. The US, Israel, France and the UK were the top destinations for cross-border activity, while the US, Canada, Japan and Switzerland where active acquirer countries. The industry recorded 53 deals worth $5.8 billion in July 2017, of which $5.4 billion was contributed by the cross-border deal activity. Laboratory Corp of America’s proposed acquisition of Chiltern, a UK-based specialty CRO, for $1.2 billion was the top transaction recorded in July 2017.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry reported three deals over $1 billion in July 2017: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’ proposed acquisition of Chiltern International; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp proposed acquisition of Neuroderm, a pharma company that develops drug-device combinations for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, for a total consideration of diluted equity value of $1,100 million in cash; and Konica Minolta’s proposed acquisition of Ambry Genetics Corp, a genetics testing company, for a purchase consideration of $1 billion.

The venture capital market recorded a decrease in terms of volume and value with 57 deals worth $0.9 billion in July 2017, compared to 94 deals worth $1.2 billion in June 2017. Companies based in the US raised $.73 billion of the total $0.9 billion in July 2017.