Pharma industry posts 59 deals worth $92.9 bn in Jan 2019

73 VC deals worth $2.2 billion were posted in the same month

In January 2019, the healthcare and pharma industry reported 59 deals worth $92.9 billion, as compared to the 12-month average (i.e., January 2018 – December 2018) of 66 deals worth $25.7 billion. Bristol-Myers’ proposed acquisition of Celgene Corporation, a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing and commercialising medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, for $82.8 billion is the major deal that has contributed 89 per cent to the total deal value in January 2019. Other notable deals in January 2019 include Eli Lilly’s proposed acquisition of Loxo Oncology for $8 billion; and Silver Lake Partners, along with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and other global investment management firms investing $1 billion in Verily Life Sciences, a research organisation devoted to the study of life sciences.

According to GlobalData, the healthcare industry reported 73 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.2 billion in January 2019, as compared to the 12-month average (i.e., January 2018 – December 2018) of 88 deals worth $1.9 billion. BridgeBio Pharma raising $299.2 million in venture financing round; Antengene raising $120 million in series B financing round; and Apollomics (CBT Pharma) raising $100 million in series B financing round are some of the major deals reported in January 2019.