NPME 2017 to be held in Lagos, Nigeria

4th Nigeria Pharma Manufacturers Expo 2017 (NPME 2017), an international exhibition on pharmaceutical industry, will be held at Lagos, Nigeria from August 30-31 to September 1, 2017. The expo will attract more than 150 exhibiting companies and nearly 3,500 pharma trade professionals from across the region including Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Chad, Cameroon, EQ Guinea, Central African Republic, Senegal, The Gambia, Ivory Coast, Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin amongst others. NPME 2017 is being jointly organised by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) and GPE EXPO.

NPME 2017 will provide an unique platform to showcase pharma processing machineries (tablet/ capsule/ liquid/ injectables/ ointment/ dry syrup), packaging machineries, packaging materials and consumables, API, bulk drugs, additives, excipients, pharma finished products, formulations lab reagents, glassware and equipment, analytical, R&D equipment and biotech instruments, environment control equipment and services, utilities products and services, turn-key contractors, project consultants etc.