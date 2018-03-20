M&A activity in lifesciences witness deals worth $2.5 bn

The pharma and healthcare industry reported 48 venture capital deals worth $1.4 billion in February 2018

M&A activity in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry reported a significant drop of 81 per cent in deal value terms by recording deals worth $2.5 billion against the last five months average of $13 billion. Some of the key deals announced in February 2018 include Charles River Laboratories’ acquisition of MPI Research for $800 million, which enhances its access to growing end markets; Moderna Therapeutics’ raising $500 million from private equity firms to develop its pipeline products; and Merck’s acquisition of Viralytics for $394 million, expanding its immuno-oncology pipeline.

The pharma and healthcare industry reported 48 venture capital deals worth $1.4 billion in February 2018, as compared to five months average of 82 deals worth $1.4 billion. Some of the major deals in February 2018 include Cellularity, a biotechnology company productising allogeneic cells and tissues derived from the postpartum placenta, raising $250 million; and Viela Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focussed on the treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases, raising $250 million.