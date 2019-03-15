Lifesciences sector reports 51 deals worth $29.6 bn in Feb’19

Danaher’s proposed acquisition of biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for $21.4 billion contributed 72 per cent to the total deal value in February 2019

In February 2019, the healthcare industry reported 51 deals worth $29.6 billion, as compared to the last 12-month average (i.e., February 2018-January 2019) of 65 deals worth $30.8 billion. Danaher’s proposed acquisition of biopharma business of General Electric Life Sciences for $21.4 billion is the major deal that has contributed 72 per cent to the total deal value in February 2019. This acquisition will enable Danaher to further expand its life sciences portfolio and its current biologics workflow solutions. Other notable deals in February 2019 include Roche’s proposed acquisition of Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion to accelerate the development of gene therapies; Ipsen’s proposed acquisition of Clementia Pharma for $1.3 billion to expand its rare disease portfolio.

The healthcare industry reported 71 venture capital (VC) deals worth $1.7 billion in February 2019, as compared to the last 12-month average (i.e., February 2018-January 2019) of 84 deals worth $1.9 billion. Maze Therapeutics raising US$191 million in venture financing round; Arvelle Therapeutics raising $180 million in series A financing round; and Peloton Therapeutics raising $150 million in series E financing are some of the major deals reported in February 2019.