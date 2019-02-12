Ipca Laboratories Q3 net jumps 52 pc to ₹ 160.18 cr

The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 105.58 crore for the same period of previous fiscal

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories has posted a 52 per cent jump in its net profit at ₹ 160.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 105.58 crore for the same period of previous fiscal. Total income of the company grew 10 per cent to ₹ 960.22 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹ 870.18 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company were trading at ₹ 736 apiece on BSE, up 0.82 per cent from the previous close.