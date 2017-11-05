ISPE to organise Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference in Italy

The conference will focus on preparing the pharma and biopharma industry for a full transition to an end-to-end integrated computerised system throughout the manufacturing process

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) with its Italy Affiliate will organise Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference in Verona, Italy from November 23-24, 2017. The conference will focus on preparing the pharma and biopharma industry for a full transition to an end-to-end integrated computerised system throughout the manufacturing process.

The two-day event will feature an education programme focussed on core topics, including automation, analytics, end-to-end integration, and workforce 4.0. Attendees will gain insight into a new world of manufacturing, engaging in dialogue with peer groups and senior industry leaders, and learning new manufacturing applications, models, and solutions. The introduction of advance automation and the increasing interconnectivity of Industry 4.0 is not only revolutionising the pharma industry, but also introducing many new challenges and production roadblocks.

“Shifting the paradigm to Pharma 4.0 and focusing on the issues specifically surrounding pharma priorities will lead to improvements in productivity, quality, and security of the supply chain,” said John Bournas, CEO and President, ISPE.

The ISPE 2017 Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference stems from the ISPE Europe Affiliates’ newly founded special interest group (SIG): ‘From Industry 4.0 to Pharma 4.0.’ The Pharma 4.0 SIG started discussions around the issues that the new ‘automation’ factors are causing in the pharma production chain. Their goal is to specify and differentiate Pharma 4.0 from the common ‘Industry 4.0’ concept, with the focus on maturity level models integrated in the programme.