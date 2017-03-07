IPM registers Rs 9,185 crores in January 2017

Domestic companies continued to dominate the market with a 78 per cent share in January 2017 with a growth of 7.5 per cent

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) was valued at Rs 9,185 crores in the month of January 2017. Impact of de-monetisation looked to be easing out with a seven per cent growth for the month vis-à-vis three per cent growth which was reflected in December 2016. On a MAT January basis, the industry was valued at Rs 113,184 crores and reflected a 10 per cent growth with volumes contributing about 30 per cent of this growth and new introductions playing an important role with over 45 per cent contribution to the overall growth.

The retail channel remained the largest channel in IPM contributing 84 per cent of the overall sales and reflected a 10 per cent growth on MAT Basis. The hospital and doctor channel contributed to 10 per cent and six per cent of the overall sales and reflected a 10 per cent and 11 per cent growth respectively. It is expected that the hospital channel will continue to report robust growth rates due to rapid capacity expansion in this space. As per QuintilesIMS data which captures sales from trade stockists, more than 10 therapy areas in the IPM have already crossed a sale of Rs 500 crores in the hospital segment and reflect healthy growth. Vaccines reflected de-growth on account of supply issues with key players in the market.

IPM continued to remain fragmented with top 10 companies occupying 43 per cent share. While top 10 companies grew at eight per cent collectively, 11-20 companies reflected subdued growth at four per cent over previous year for the month of January 2017. Among the top 10 companies, Sun Pharma and Lupin were the only companies to reflect a double digit growth of 12 per cent and 14 per cent respectively while Glenmark grew fastest among the 11-20 companies at 12 per cent which helped it gain one rank over the previous month.

Domestic companies continued to dominate the market with a 78 per cent share in January 2017 with a growth of 7.5 per cent. MNCs on the other hand reflected a growth of five per cent for the month. Large MNCs like Abbott, GSK and Pfizer which contributed around 57 per cent of the total MNC share in the month reflected growths of seven per cent, six per cent and -8 per cent respectively. GSK’s new launch Enteroplus (LACTOBACILLUS RHAMNOSUS) clocked a value of Rs 33 lakhs in one month of the launch.

Acute therapies remained the strongest pillar of IPM with a 64 per cent contribution to the total market which reduced from 67 per cent in the month of October 2016. Acute therapy areas continued to reflect a slowdown with a 4.9 per cent growth for the month of January 2017. Chronic therapy areas on the other hand outpaced acute therapy areas reflecting a growth of 11 per cent for the month.

Cardiac continued to be the largest therapy area for the month for the second month in a row, clocking a revenue of Rs 1134 crores. Rosuvastatin (11 per cent), Telmisartan + HCT (17 per cent), Amlodipine + Telmisartan (21 per cent) were among the fastest growing cardiac molecules for the month while Atorvastatin (-13 per cent) and Telmisartan (-5 per cent) were among the top molecules which reflected de-growth.

Anti-infectives retained its number two slot for the month with a value of Rs 1066 crores. Seven out of top 10 molecules reflected de-growth for the month. Amoxyclav Solids (-4 per cent), Ceftrixone Injection (-21 per cent), Cefixime Solids (-11 per cent) Azithromycin Solids (-12.5 per cent) were among the top molecules reflecting de-growth.

Gastrointestinals continued to be the third largest therapy area for the month garnering a revenue of Rs 961 crores with an impressive 11 per cent growth over SPLY. PPIs and their combination with Domperidone contributed around 18 per cent of the overall therapy area value. Top 10 molecules in Gastrointestinals reflected an average growth of 16 per cent over same period last year with Dicyclomine combinations reflecting a 57 per cent growth for the month. Pantoprazole + Domperidone and Rabeprazole + Domperidone continues to be the largest molecules in the segment reflecting a 17 per cent and 15 per cent growth respectively.

Anti-diabetics maintained its fourth position in the IPM for January 2017 clocking a growth of 18 per cent over SPLY. DPP4 Inhibitors was the largest drug category in the anti-diabetic space with Teneligliptin contributing 20 per cent of the category by value. Top five categories in the anti-diabetic space which contribute 65 per cent to overall therapy area value reflected a growth in excess of 25 per cent with Glim + Met + Vogli combination and Glim + Met combination reflecting 46 per cent and 29 per cent growth respectively.

Dermatology, one of the fastest growing therapy areas in IPM registered the highest growth for the month, clocking a growth of 20 per cent SPLY with a value of Rs 679.5 crores. Anti-fungals, Itraconazole (130 per cent) and Terbinafine (33 per cent) reflected highest growth among top categories with emollients continuing to dominate the therapy area with a value of Rs 83 crores for the month. Mupirocin gained 15 ranks and jumped from rank 21 in January 2016 to rank in January 2017 with a growth of 121 per cent.

Neurology reflected a nine per cent growth for the month over SPLY, Levetiracetam continued to be the largest molecule in the space clocking a value of Rs 43 crores with a 14 per cent growth for the month. Escitalopram + Clonazepam reflected a healthy 21 per cent growth with a value of Rs 20 crores for the month.

Global (December 2016)

The global pharma market is valued at $1047 billion growing at 3.5 per cent. The US continues to dominate the market with 43 per cent market share with growth of 5.6 per cent.

Amongst the top market, India has moved a position down and is ranked 11th in the month of December 2016. The markets which have shown value growth more than 10 per cent in the month of December globally are Venezuela and Australia. Critical observation to be made in the month of December is, all Top EU5 markets have de-grown.

Indian companies hold 1.4 per cent share in the global market and growing faster than the global market as per December 2016 data. The IPM showed growth and out of the top 10 companies, Cipla, Mankind, Zydus, GSK and Alkem showed de-growth whereas, Lupin showed double digit growth in December 2016.

