IPM clocks Rs 119868 cr in January 2018

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) clocked Rs 119868 crores and grew at 5.7 per cent as of MAT January 2018 and was valued at Rs 10381 crores for the month of January. The retail sector was valued at Rs 101,349 crores as of MAT January 2018 and showed a growth of 6.4 per cent. The IPM showed a double digit growth on monthly basis where 12.3 per cent growth was recorded for the month of January 2018.

Top 10 companies showed a strong growth of 14 per cent over SPLY growth and clocked a combined revenue of Rs 4522 crore and captured a 44 per cent share in the IPM. Seven of the top 10 companies grew in double digits with Mankind (19 per cent), Macleods (18 per cent) and Alkem (17 per cent) showing the strongest growth for the month of said. Companies in 11-20 bracket also grew strongly at 13 per cent combined Aristo (16 per cent) and Intas (15 per cent) were among the fastest growing companies.

Top 10 brands in the IPM were valued at Rs 341 crores combined and showed a growth of 15 per cent. All the top 10 brands showed a positive growth with six of them growing in double digits and Lantus (29 per cent), Clavam (24 per cent), Janumet (23 per cent), Foracort (23 per cent) and Augmentin (21 per cent) growing at more than 20 per cent. Brands ranked 11-20 grew at an even better pace and displayed a combined growth of 21 per cent which was majorly due to strong growth for Panderm+ (109 per cent) as well as double digit growth of six other brands. These brands were valued at Rs 238 crores for the month.

Indian companies continued to dominate the IPM with their share of 80 per cent and grew combined at a strong 13 per cent growth rate. MNCs on the other hand grew in single digits at 9 per cent with their share at 20 per cent in the IPM. Eight of the top 10 Indian companies registered a strong double digit growth. Sun Pharma grew at 9 per cent while Mankind (19 per cent) was the fastest growing Indian company followed by Macleods (18 per cent) and Alkem (17 per cent). The top MNC Abbott grew at par with the IPM at 12 per cent whereas only Novartis (-4 per cent) grew negatively among the top 10 MNCs.

Acute therapy with a growth of 13 per cent continued its trend of last few months of growing better than chronic therapy which grew at 11 per cent. Acute therapy maintained its share of 64 per cent in IPM as compared to chronic’s 36 per cent share. The growth for acute therapy has mainly been due to a continued strong performance by anti-infectives which grew at 16 per cent. Also, respiratory’s 19 per cent and Derma’s 14 per cent growth over SPLY added to the growths for acute therapy. In chronic the top therapies cardiac (10 per cent) and anti-diabetes (12 per cent) also grew in double digits.

Anti-infective therapy was valued at Rs 1246 crores with a strong growth of 16 per cent. All of the Top 10 molecules grew in double digits with Amikacin (31 per cent), Cefpodoxime Solids (29 per cent) and Ceftriaxone Injectables (26 per cent) showing the fastest growths. Top molecule Amoxycillin and Clavulanic Acid Solids also showed a strong 21 per cent growth. All top 10 brands also showed a strong double digit growth with the No 1 brand Augmentin growing at 21 per cent over SPLY. Other Top 10 brands which showed a strong growth are Clavam (24 per cent), Monocef (29 per cent), Moxikind-CV (24 per cent) Azithral (33 per cent) and Mikacin (43per cent).

Cardiac therapy continued to be the second largest therapy in IPM clocking a revenue of Rs 1252 crores and a growth rate of 10 per cent on SPLY. While the therapy grew in double digits, Top 2 molecules Rosuvastatin (6 per cent) and Atorvastatin (1 per cent) grew at a slower rate. Only Amlodipine + Telmisartan (14 per cent) and Cilnidipine (22 per cent) were among top 10 molecules which showed growth in double digits. While combinations showed a better growth of 12 per cent, plain molecules grew slightly slower at 8 per cent. Six of the Top 10 brands showed double digit growth of which Brilinta (37 per cent) and Cilacar (31 per cent) grew the strongest. No 1 brand Rosuvas grew at 9 per cent whereas only one top 10 brand Nikoran (-12 per cent) showed a negative growth.

Gastro intestinal therapy continued to be the No 3 ranked therapy in IPM with a value of Rs 1043 crores for the month with a growth of 8 per cent which was slower than the IPM. Eight of the top 10 molecules in the therapy registered a positive growth while Ranitidine Oral Solids (-9 per cent) and Omeprazole + Domperidome (-2 per cent) showing a de-growth. The largest molecule Pantoprazole + Domperidome clocked Rs 65 crores for the month and showed a growth of 4 per cent. Bacillus Clausii continued to be the fastest growing among Top 25 molecules with a growth of 34 per cent for the month. All Top 10 brands except Zinetac (-21 per cent) and Pan-D (-2 per cent) showed a positive growth with the No 1 brand Spasmo-Proxyvon+ growing at 5 per cent. Top 10 brands to show a double digit growth were Rantac (18 per cent) and Duphalac (14 per cent) and Aciloc-RD (21 per cent).

Anti-diabetics maintained its fourth rank in the IPM and clocked a value of Rs 974 crores and looks set to cross Rs 1000-crore mark soon. It recorded a growth of 12 per cent which was at par with the IPM and an improvement over the last few months. All the top 10 molecules grew positively and seven of them grew at double digits. Top molecule Glimepiride + Metformin grew at 6 per cent whereas SGLT2 Inhibitors (65 per cent) showed the fastest growth among top 10 molecules. In DPP4 inhibitors molecules like Metformin + Sitagliptin (23 per cent) and Metformin + Teneligliptin (69 per cent) grew strongly whereas Metformin + Vildagliptin (2 per cent) and Vildagliptin (-8 per cent) grew poorly. All top 10 brands grew positively with only Galvus Met (-4 per cent) showing de-growth. Other top 10 brands like Janumet (23 per cent), Lantus (29 per cent), Jalra-M (21 per cent) and Istamet (23 per cent) grew strongly.

Dermatology for the first time in many months lost the crown of fastest growing therapy in IPM as its growth of 14 per cent was slower than other acute therapies. The therapy clocked Rs 780 crores for the month. Six of the top 10 molecules grew in double digits while the top category Emollients Protectives are growing at 13 per cent for the month. Both antifungal molecules Itraconazole (46 per cent) and Luliconazole (113 per cent) continued their strong progression and drove the growth for the therapy while Clobetasole + Ofloxacin + Ornidazole + Terbinafine also showed a strong growth of 89 per cent. While two of the Top 10 brands Betnovate-C (-4 per cent) and T-Bact (-13 per cent) registered negative growth, others like No 1 brand Panderm+ (109 per cent), Candiforce (21 per cent) and IT-Mac (29 per cent) record strong growths.