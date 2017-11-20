IPM clocks Rs 115,578 crores in Sept 2017

Anti-infective therapy clocked Rs 1481 crores while the gastro intestinal therapy has maintained its third position in IPM over last many months and clocked Rs 1088 crores

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) clocked Rs 115,578 crores of which the retail sector was valued at Rs 97,406 crores as of MAT September 2017 with a growth of 5 per cent over last year. While looking at the growth over SPLY, IPM showed a subdued growth of 3 per cent whereas retail showed a slightly better growth of 4 per cent.

Top 10 companies continued to dominate with a 43 per cent share in the IPM but have grown slightly slower than the IPM with a growth of 3 per cent over SPLY. While the top 11-20 companies showed a very slow growth of 1 per cent over SPLY, 21-30 ranked companies remained stagnant and showed no growth.

While Sun Pharma has maintained its leadership in terms of value, Mankind (9 per cent) and Intas (10 per cent) have shown the fastest growth among the Top 10 on month basis. Lupin showed highest growth of 10 per cent on MAT level. While Zydus Cadila (-1 per cent) was the only company among Top 10 to de-grow on MAT level, on month level only Alkem (-1 per cent) showed de-growth. Many companies in 11-20 bracket showed negative growth with Pfizer (-10 per cent) continuing to de-grow the most. However, in the same segment companies like Aristo, Torrent, Sanofi, Dr Reddy’s and Glenmark grew positively at both MAT and month level.

Top 10 brands in the IPM clocked a combined valued at Rs 340 crores for the month of September 2017 grew at 9 per cent over SPLY. The growth is mainly due to brands like four brands namely Augmentin (28 per cent), Lantus (26 per cent), Spasmo-Proxyvon + (37 per cent) and Liv-52 (17 per cent) all of which showed a strong double digit growth. Both No.1 brand Mixtard (-1 per cent) and second ranked brand Monocef (-6 per cent) showed de-growth and were the only two brands among top 10 not to grow positively. Augmentin continued its revived growth with 28 per cent growth over SPLY and gained two ranks to become number three in IPM.

A major change in the list of top 10 brands list as compared to August 2017 is exit of Novomix whose place is taken by Spasmo-Proxyvon+ which gained seven places to be ranked sixth. While Mixtard maintained its top position, Glycomet-GP and Lantus lost two positions each to give the No 2 and No. 3 position to Monocef and Augmentin. Brands ranked 11-20 grew much slower at combined growth of 2 per cent where brands like Novomix (-3 per cent), Clavam (-10 per cent), Thyronorm (-5 per cent) etc. showed major de-growth. Only Prevenar-13 (15 per cent), Foracort (10 per cent) and Shelcal (24 per cent) showed a healthy double digit growth.

Indian companies further increased their dominance in the IPM by increasing their share to 80 per cent for the month of August 2017 and grew slightly better than the IPM with a growth of 4 per cent over SPLY. MNCs, however, showed a slower growth at 2 per cent and lost share 1per cent. While Top Indian company Sun Pharma grew only at 1 per cent and slower than IPM, number one MNC Abbott (3 per cent) recorded a like to like growth with the IPM. While many of the top 10 MNCs showed de-growth over SPLY, Pfizer (-10 per cent) and Janssen (-12 per cent) recorded double digit negative growth which has brought down the overall growth of MNCs. Among Indian companies only Alkem (-1per cent) showed de-growth while all other top 10 Indian companies grew positively for the month of September 2017 with Intas Pharma (10 per cent) registering the highest growth.

Overview of IPM

IPM was valued at Rs 115,578 crores and the retail sector was valued at Rs 97,406 crores as of MAT Sep’17

On a MAT level, IPM has grown by 4.2 per cent at TSA and 4.6 per cent at SSA. On month, TSA has grown by 3.4 per cent and SSA has grown by4.5 per cent

Chronic therapy, with a growth of 6 per cent, grew three times faster than acute therapy (2 per cent) for the month of September 2017. Even though acute therapy continues to be larger in size it has lost share as compared to September 2016 and come down by 1 per cent to 67 per cent share in IPM. Anti-infectives maintained its top position for the second consecutive month and was valued at Rs 1481 crores making it the largest therapy for the month of September but with a de-growth of -4per cent. Cardiac (5 per cent) continued to be second with a slightly better growth than the IPM. For the second consecutive month Derma (17 per cent) registered a much better growth than anti-diabetic therapy (10 per cent) and was the fastest growing Top 10 therapy in IPM. Cough preparation ethicals was the largest therapeutic class 4 segment with a value of Rs 185 crores and low growth of just 1 per cent for the month. Only two of the top 10 TC-4s Ceftriaxone Injectables (-12 per cent) and Cefixime Oral Solids (-11 per cent) recorded a de-growth for the month.

Anti-infective therapy clocked Rs 1481 crores for the month of September and continued to show de-growth (-4 per cent). However, on month basis it has continued to show revival after some mediocre performance till July 2017 which has led to its demotion to rank two in IPM behind cardiac. While most of the Top 10 molecules continued to de-grow, Meropenam (9 per cent) and Amikacin (13 per cent) continued their growth. Also, for the first time in many months Cefuroxime Oral Solids (9 per cent) also showed growth over SPLY. Amoxycillin and Clavulanic Acid Solids continued to be the top molecule in the therapy with a value of Rs 122 crores and zero per cent growth for the month of September 2017. Top 10 brands also continued to show de-growth including number one brand Monocef (-6 per cent), however, brands like Augmentin (28 per cent), Ceftum (31 per cent) and Mikacin (21 per cent) grew strongly.

Snapshot of Top 150 Companies

Top 10 companies constitute ~ 43 per cent share of IPM on MAT and Month basis.

The top 150 companies continue to account for 97 per cent of IPM on MAT and month basis.

For both MAT and month, Top 20 companies contribute to ~64 per cent

On a MAT basis, highest growth can been seen in the companies ranked between 31-40

Cardiac therapy continued to be the second ranked therapy in IPM clocking a revenue of Rs 1161 crores and a growth rate of 5 per cent as compared to SPLY. The therapy is mainly driven by the growth of combinations (9 per cent) which is growing three times faster than plain molecules (3 per cent) and combinations have also shown increase in share over SPLY. Atorvastatin regained its top spot as the largest molecule with a value of Rs 63 crores but continues to de-grow (-10 per cent). Rosuvastatin on the other hand continued to grow positively (4 per cent) but slower than the therapy. Cilnidipine was the fastest growing molecule among Top 10 while Atenolol + Amlodipine (12 per cent) and Amlodipine + Telmisartan (13 per cent) also grew in double digits. All Top 10 brands except Clexane (-9 per cent) showed strong growth especially Minipress-XL (43 per cent), Cilacar (34 per cent), Nitrocontin (30 per cent) and Brilinta (31 per cent) showing growth of more than 30 per cent.

Gastro intestinal therapy has maintained its third position in IPM over last many months and clocked Rs 1088 crores for the month and a subdued growth of 2 per cent which is slower than the IPM. For the first time in many months one of the top 10 molecules Ranitidine Oral Solids (-7 per cent) registered de-growth while remaining top molecules showed a positive growth with the largest molecule Pantoprazole + Domperidome growing at 8 per cent. Other Dicyclo Combination was the fastest growing molecule among Top 10 with a strong growth of 32 per cent over SPLY. Bacillus Clausii continued to show growth (32 per cent) but its value trend has seen a decline in last two months. Spasmo-Proxyvon + (37 per cent) maintained its top position for the second consecutive month and also entered into the top 10 brands of IPM for the month of September 2017. Among top 10 brands Aciloc (-10 per cent), Rantac (-2 per cent), Pantocid (-6 per cent) and Duphalac (-6 per cent) were a few brands to show negative growth.

Trends in Acute and Chronic Therapies

Acute therapies continue to dominate the market constituting 67 per cent of the IPM while chronic therapies have grown more for the month.

The top TC4 in the IPM is Cough Prep. Ethicals with the a value growth of only 1 per cent

Anti-diabetics clocked revenue of Rs 918 crores for the month of September 2017, which grew in double digits (10 per cent) over SPLY. However, its growth is much lesser as compared to usual 15 per cent+ growth seen over the last many months. This is mainly due to many top molecules like Glimepiride + Metformin (8 per cent), Inter + Fast Acting Insulin (7 per cent) etc. showed a single digit growth over SPLY along with de-growth Metformin (-4 per cent). Among DPP4 Inhibitor molecules Teneligliptin and Combination recorded a strong growth of 45 per cent over SPLY while Sitagliptin (-2per cent) was the only molecule top show de-growth. SGLT-2 Inhibitors continued to be the most progressive segment in the therapy with an 85 per cent growth over SPLY. Two of the Top 10 brands of the therapy Mixtard (-1 per cent) and Novomix (-3 per cent) which are insulins have recorded de-growth while other Top brands like Lantus (26 per cent), Jalra-M (21 per cent) and Istamet (15 per cent) showed strong double digit growth.

Dermatology for the second consecutive month grew faster than anti-diabetes with a growth of 17 per cent over SPLY. It clocked a revenue of Rs 806 crores and was ranked eighth in the IPM for the month of September 2017. Emollients remains the largest sub category within the therapy with a strong growth of 15 per cent. Most of the Top 10 molecules showed a strong double digit growth of which Luliconazole (211 per cent) grew the strongest along with Itracoazole (75 per cent) and Clobetasole + Ofloxacin + Ornidazole + Terbinafine (91 per cent) also showing strong growths. However, two molecules in Top 10 showed de-growth which are Beclomethsone + Neomycin + Clotrimazole Combination (-6 per cent) and Terbinafine (-1 per cent). While number one brand Betadine (0 per cent) showed stagnancy in growth 8 per cent, other top 10 brands like Panderm+ (103per cent), T-Bact (119 per cent) and IT-Mac (98 per cent) recorded a tremendous growths.

Global (August 2017)

The global pharma market is valued at $ 1091 billion growing at 4.2 per cent. The US continues to dominate the market with 40 per cent market share with growth of 2.8 per cent. Amongst the top market, India has notched up and is ranked 11th. Only market in the top markets with more than 10 per cent growth are Russia, Brazil and Italy. Japan and Australia are the only de-growing top markets as per August 2017 data.

Indian companies hold 4 per cent share in the global market as per August 2017 data. For the month of August 2017, the IPM showed growth and among Top 10 companies, only Cipla and Aurobindo showed more than 20 per cent growth. Top 10 companies contribute to 66.4 per cent market share among Indian companies in the global market.