IPM clocks Rs 118554 crores in December 2017

Top 10 brands were valued at Rs 335 crores combined and grew of 13 per cent in the last month of 2017

The Indian Pharma Market (IPM) clocked Rs 118554 crores and grew at 5.4 per cent as of MAT December 2017, reveals recently released data from IQVIA, a global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and services to healthcare industry. The retail sector was valued at `100196 crores as of MAT December 2017 and showed a growth of six per cent. However, growth for IPM was much stronger on monthly basis where eight per cent growth was recorded for the month of December 2017.

Top 10 companies grew better than the IPM with a 10 per cent SPLY growth and clocked a combined revenue of Rs 4411 crores for the month of December 2017 which forms a 44 per cent share in the IPM. Four of the top 10 companies grew in double digits with Mankind (23 per cent) and Alkem (17 per cent) showing the strongest growth for the month of December 2017. Only Torrent showed a degrowth of -2 per cent. Companies in 11-20 bracket have shown a slower combined growth of eight per cent which is mainly due to Pfizer’s degrowth of -10 per cent. However other companies in this bracket showed good growth especially Aristo (13 per cent) and Intas (10 per cent) growing in double digits.

Top 10 brands in the IPM were valued at Rs 335 crores combined and showed a growth of 13 per cent for the month of December 2017. There was degrowth for the No. 3 brand Glycomet-GP (-1 per cent) and also for Novomix (-4 per cent). However other top 10 brands have shown a strong performance with seven of them growing in double digits and Lantus (29 per cent) showing the strongest growth among these brands. Brands ranked 11-20 grew at combined growth of 10 per cent and were valued at Rs 224 crores with eight of them growing in double digits. While brands like Monocef (24 per cent), Shelcal (25 per cent), Liv-52 (16 per cent) and Dexorange (15 per cent) registered strong growths in this segment, Voveran (-3 per cent) and Galvus Met (-10 per cent) performed poorly.

Indian companies continued to dominate the IPM with their share of 79 per cent for the month of December 2017 and grew combined at a strong nine per cent growth rate. MNCs on the other hand registered a below par growth of four per cent with their share maintained at 21 per cent in the IPM. Five of the top 10 Indian companies registered a strong double digit growth. No. 1 Indian company Sun grew at three per cent. Mankind (23 per cent) was the fastest growing Indian company and Alkem (17 per cent), Macleods (10 per cent) and Intas (10 per cent) all showed double digit growth. On the other hand while top MNC Abbott grew at eight per cent, No. 4 Pfizer (-10 per cent) and No. 6 Novartis (-9 per cent) grew negatively.

Acute therapy with a growth of nine per cent for the month of December 2017 for the second time this year has showed a better growth than Chronic therapy which grew at six per cent. Acute therapy however lost two per cent share and came down to have 64 per cent share in IPM as compared to chronic therapy’s 36 per cent share. The growth for Acute therapy has mainly been due to a strong 13 per cent growth for the No. 1 therapy Anti-infectives which also crossed the double digit growth mark for the second time this year. Also Respiratory’s 13 per cent and Derma’s 21 per cent growth over SPLY added to the growths for Acute Therapy. On the other han, three most important therapies in Chronic which are Cardiac (four per cent), Anti-Diabetes (eight per cent) and Neuro/ CNS (two per cent) all grew slower.

Anti-Infective therapy was valued at Rs 1208 crores for the month of December ’17 with a growth of 13 per cent. All of the top 10 molecules except Cefixime Oral Solids (nine per cent) grew in double digits with Amikacin (30 per cent), Azithromycin Oral Solids (20 per cent) and Ceftriaxone Injectables (24 per cent) showing more than 20 per cent growth for the month. All Top 20 molecules showed a positive growth which is a reason for a very strong performance of the therapy. Another strong point was eight of the Top 10 brands growing in double digits with the No. 1 brand Clavam growing at 11 per cent over SPLY. Other top 10 brands which showed a strong growth are Clavam (25 per cent), Monocef (24 per cent), Moxikind-CV (24 per cent) Azithral (37 per cent) and Mikacin (26 per cent).

Cardiac therapy continued to be the second largest therapy in IPM clocking a revenue of Rs 1200 crores and a growth rate of four per cent on SPLY. The slow growth was mainly due to Top 2 molecules Rosuvastatin (0 per cent) and Atorvastatin (-8 per cent) showing a poor performance. Only Atenolol + Amlodipine (10 per cent) showed growth in double digits. While Combinations showed a better growth of seven per cent, Plain molecules pulled down the overall growth and grew by a below par two per cent for the month. Telmisartan & combinations continued to show their progressive trend with a growth of seven per cent. While five of the Top 10 brands showed double digit growth of which Amlokind-AT (63 per cent) and Dytor (27 per cent) grew the strongest, No. 1 brand Rosuvas (two per cent) and No. 2 brand Telma (two per cent) did not perform well.

Gastro intestinal therapy continued to be the No. 3 ranked therapy in IPM with a value of Rs 985 crores for the month with a growth of six per cent which slightly below par than the IPM. All top 10 molecules in the therapy except Ranitidine Oral Solids (-1 per cent) and Omeprazole + Domperidome (-3 per cent) registered a positive growth. The largest molecule Pantoprazole + Domperidome clocked Rs 64 crores for the month and showed a growth of five per cent while the second largest molecule Rabeprazole + Domperidome (four per cent) also showed below par growth. Bacillus Clausii continued to be the fastest growing among Top 25 molecules with a growth of 30 per cent for the month. All Top 10 brands except Zinetac (-1 per cent) showed a positive growth with the No. 1 brand Spasmo-Proxyvon+ growing at 2 per cent. Top 10 brands to show a double digit growth were Pan (16 per cent), Rantac (11 per cent) and Pantop-D (16 per cent).

Anti-diabetics maintained continued to be fourth ranked therapy in the IPM andclocked a value of Rs 946 crores for the month of December ‘17. However, it recorded a growth of eight per cent for the month with its growth sliding into single digit for the second time in this year. This was mainly due to three of the top 10 categories Glimepiride + Metformin (0 per cent), Metformin + Vildagliptin (-4 per cent) and Metformin (-3 per cent) showing very low growths. While DPP4 Inhibitors clocked a combined value of 221 crores and grew at 11 per cent which was much faster than the therapy, Metformin + Vildagliptin (-4 per cent) and Vildagliptin (-8 per cent) degrew. The growth for DPP4 inhibitors was mainly driven by Teneligliptin & Combination which grew at a strong 42 per cent for the month. SGLT-2 Inhibitors also continued its progressive trends with 59 per cent growth over SPLY. Three of the top 10 brands Glycomet-GP (-1 per cent), Novomix (-4 per cent) and Galvus Met (-10 per cent) showed degrowth. However there were other top 10 brands like Mixtard (12 per cent), Janumet (21 per cent), Lantus (29 per cent) and Jalra-M (12 per cent) which grew strongly.

Dermatology continued to be one of the fastest growing therapy in IPM with a growth of 11 per cent for the month of December ’17. The therapy clocked Rs 784 crores for the month. Seven of the top 10 molecules grew in double digits while the top one Emollients Protectives grew at six per cent for the month. Both antifungal molecules Itraconazole (51 per cent) and Luliconazole (135 per cent) continued their strong progression and drove the growth for the therapy. However, three of the Top 10 brands Betadine (-1 per cent), Betnovate-C (-1 per cent) and Skinlite (-2 per cent) registered negative growth. Other Top 10 brands like Panderm+ (12 per cent), Candiforce (33 per cent), IT-Mac (46 per cent), T-Bact (120 per cent) and Dettol (71 per cent) however continued to record tremendous growths.