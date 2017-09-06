Hyderabad to host 10th edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo

Alongside the event, the analytica Anacon India conference 2017 will focus on regulatory aspects for pharma labs, bioanalysis and bio-pharma, food safety and clinical diagnosis

The 10th edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo, the International trade fairs for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Biotechnology and Diagnostics will be held in Hyderabad from September 21 to 23, 2017 at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. analytica Anacon India 2017 and India Lab Expo will bring together internationally renowned manufacturers, laboratory users, consultants and key government officials on one platform to discuss best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges related to the industry and research.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India says, “We are pleased to come back with the yet another path breaking editions of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo. This year is special as we are adding one more feather in our cap by successfully completing 10 years. analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo have always stood out in terms of its approach, execution and implementation. Along with analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo, the fifth edition of PHARMA Pro & Pack Expo will also be held at the same venue. This is to give our visitors an opportunity to expand their business prospects in India and explore the international pharma industry.”

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo aim at creating a platform for knowledge exchange and bring manufacturers, vendors, laboratory users, experts, consultants, sellers and buyers under one roof. Reportedly, more than 250 exhibitors will come from 11 countries and occupy 10,500 sq m of exhibition space. These include massive players from the biotechnology, diagnostics, analysis and lab technology industries. These exhibitors include Agilent Technologies India, Avantor Performance Materials, Borosil Glass Works, Elabscience Biotechnology, Hindustan Platinum, Shimadzu Analytical (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific India, Thermolab Scientific Equipments and Titan Biotech to name a few.

Alongside the event, the analytica Anacon India conference 2017 will focus on regulatory aspects for pharmaceutical laboratories, bioanalysis and bio-pharmaceuticals, food safety and clinical diagnosis. The conference will therefore throw light on audits and regulatory affairs, data integrity, extractable and leachable, emerging technologies for pharma laboratories.

analytica Anacon will be implementing Live Labs for ‘Food & Pharma Analysis’ in 2017. This concept was first introduced at analytica 2012 in Munich which also witnessed great success. Visitors will be experiencing features like progress live and in person wherein a person can be a part of innovative experiments while they are carried out.

A workshop will be organised on ‘Practice-orientated seminar for laboratory users—Introduction to the laboratory’ and addressed by Christian Lipok, Faculty of Chemistry, University Duisburg-Essen. The workshop will be a blend of presentations and a practical section for visitors to offer an overview of important methods of working in a laboratory.

This year will also witness the third edition of the buyer-seller forum which generated huge interest and reported strong participation in the previous year by conducting 750 face-to-face meetings. The Buyer Seller Forum is a very prominent stage for exhibitors, decision makers and VIPs to network directly and interact with clients. They also get a chance to converse with industry delegates from international and domestic markets for exchanging information on new equipment, technologies and solutions.

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo highlight the huge potential Indian Laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology market. The fair has positioned itself as the leading industry platform on the Indian subcontinent. It is a global gathering that profits exhibitors and visitors alike – the event stands for profitable new ideas, concrete business transactions and promising collaboration opportunities.

Media Contact for Messe Muenchen India:

Siddharth Narain

Mob: +91-9971600355

E-mail: siddharth.narain@mm-india.in