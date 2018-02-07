Healthcare Sabha to be held in Pune from March 8-10, 2018

Healthcare Sabha 2018 will bring together policy makers, thought leaders, national and international health organisations, social entrepreneurs, and technology and ancillary healthcare service providers

The Indian Express Group and Express Healthcare will organise the third edition of Healthcare Sabha in Pune from March 8-10, 2018. Healthcare Sabha 2018 will bring together policy makers, thought leaders, national and international health organisations, social entrepreneurs, and technology and ancillary healthcare service providers.

The first two editions of Healthcare Sabha held in Hyderabad and Vizag provided an excellent platform for researchers, policy makers, healthcare practitioners, public health advocates to share and exchange evidence drawn from research and experiences in health development programmes in India.

Over the past two editions, public health experts came together to share their insights on public health policy and its implementation. The first edition was ”Universal Access to Equitable, Affordable and Quality Healthcare Services to All’ while the second edition focused on “Co-creating a Manifesto for a Healthy India.”

As India’s public health ecosystem continues to evolve, the third edition of Healthcare Sabha invites public health leaders to work towards formulating a change strategy, built on three principles: Prioritise, Plan and Practise.

The central theme of the two day event aims to explore and debate how India can bring in a multidisciplinary and holistic approach across the spectrum of public health.

As in past editions the deliberations of the speakers, panelists and delegates will be compiled into an OUTCOMES REPORT.

For more details check: http://healthcaresabha.financialexpress.com/