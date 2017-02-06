Healthcare Sabha 2017: Co-creating a manifesto for a healthy India

The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017
With an aim to drive a revolution and facilitate a dialogue in public health, Express Healthcare, a publication from The Indian Express Group, launched Healthcare Sabha – The National Thought Leadership Forum on Public Healthcare.
Healthcare Sabha 2017 will create a blueprint to facilitate evidence-based policy making, augment excellence in healthcare delivery and eliminate barriers to equitable access. Healthcare Sabha 2017 will work toward ‘Co-creating a Manifesto for a Healthy India.’ The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017.
Key subjects at the forum include:
Pillar 1 – Tackling talent crunch: Improving capacity and competence
- Role of PPPs in training healthcare professionals.
- Strategies to attract doctors to public health (especially in rural India).
- An assessment of the Skill India Initiative and the way forward.
- Creating a large pool of efficient and skilled professionals.
- Medical education syllabus in India: In need of a major rehaul.
Pillar 2 – Developing sustainable health financing systems
- Galvanising healthcare via insurance.
- Govt sponsored schemes: Meant for poor, but beyond their reach.
- Understanding health economics: A much needed remedy for a healthy India.
- Infrastructure essentials: Plan for an affordable healthcare system.
Pillar 3 – Ushering good governance in public health
- Technology for good governance in public hospitals.
- Revisiting our disease control strategies: Successes & failures (NCD, Anti-TB programmes etc.)
- Strategies to mitigate health infrastructure deficit.
- Uprooting corruption from healthcare: An urgent need.
Pillar 4 – Ensuring access to quality health services and essential medicines
- Analysis of Mohalla clinics (Studying the efficacy of the model and their replicability).
- Universal Immunisation Coverage: Making it Mission Possible.
- Medicines for all: Roadmap for better accessibility and affordability.
- Sanitation: Is the Swachh Bharat campaign taking us closer to a Swasth Bharat?
- Eliminating malnutrition: Taking a multi-pronged approach.
To be held concurrently with Healthcare Sabha, the Express Public Health Awards will honour Champions, Visionaries and Game Changers in Public Healthcare.
The first edition (held from March 4-6, 2016 at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Center) brought together significant stakeholders in public health to deliberate on cohesive, unified and innovative ways to achieve the National Health Mission’s Vision pertaining to ‘Universal Access to Equitable, Affordable and Quality Healthcare Services to All’.
Key decision makers to be present at Healthcare Sabha 2017
- Manoj Jalani, Joint Secretary, MoH&FW
- Dr Gajendra Kumar, Advisor, Ministry of Railways, GoI
- Prof K Srinath Reddy, President, PHFI
- BD Athani, Special DG, DGHS, MoH&FW, GoI
- Dr J RadhaKrishnan, Health Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu
- Alok Kumar, Adivisor Health & Nutrition, NITI Aayog
- Dr Anil Dhoke, Additional Director, Central Government Health Scheme Dispensary
- Dr Atul Kharate, State TB Officer, Madhya Pradesh, GoI
- Dr HG Koshia, Commissioner, FDCA, Gujarat
- Dr Suresh Saravdekar, Director, Rural Health & Education Centre, Krishnamurti Foundation India, Varanasi
- Bhudeb Chakravarti, Honorary President, Centre for Development of Excellence, Hyderabad
- Dr A Velumani, Promoter, CMD and CEO, Thyrocare
- Dr Avinash Supe, Dean, KEM and Director, Medical Education-Major Hospitals- Mumbai
- Dr Prateek Rathi, Fellow member Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy Management, IIM , Bengaluru and ESIC, Government of Maharashtra
- Prof Mukul Asher, Professorial Fellow, Lee Kuan School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore
- Prof Dayashankar Maurya, Chairperson, Healthcare Management & International Relations, T A Pai Institute of Management
- Lokesh Sharma, Director, QuintilesIMS Institute India and Head of Government Solutions in India for QuintilesIMS Health, QuintilesIMS Health
- Dr Deepak Agrawal, Chairman, Computerisation and IT, AIIMS
- Dr Suleman Merchant, Dean, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and Hospital
- Dr V Kalaiselvan, Principal Scientific Officer, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, MoH&FW, GoI
- Gyanesh Pandey, CMD, HSCC
- Dr Navjot Khosa ,MD, Equipments Procurement, Kerala Medical Services Corporation
- Prof Arvind Sahay (OR Prof Piyush Kumar Sinha, Professor of Marketing and International Business, Head-India Gold Policy Center, Dean, (Alumni &External Relationships), IIM Ahmedabad