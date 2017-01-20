Healthcare Sabha 2017: Co-creating a manifesto for a healthy India

The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017

With an aim to drive a revolution and facilitate a dialogue in public health, Express Healthcare, a publication from The Indian Express Group, launched Healthcare Sabha – The National Thought Leadership Forum on Public Healthcare.

Healthcare Sabha 2017 will create a blueprint to facilitate evidence – based policy making, augment excellence in healthcare delivery and eliminate barriers to equitable access. Healthcare Sabha 2017 will work toward ‘Co-creating a Manifesto for a Healthy India.’ The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017.

Key subjects at the forum include:

Pillar 1 – Tackling talent crunch: Improving capacity and competence

Role of PPPs in training healthcare professionals.

Strategies to attract doctors to public health (especially in rural India).

An assessment of the Skill India Initiative and the way forward.

Creating a large pool of efficient and skilled professionals.

Medical education syllabus in India: In need of a major rehaul.

Pillar 2 – Developing sustainable health financing systems

Galvanising healthcare via insurance.

Govt sponsored schemes: Meant for poor, but beyond their reach.

Understanding health economics: A much needed remedy for a healthy India.

Infrastructure essentials: Plan for an affordable healthcare system.

Pillar 3 – Ushering good governance in public health

Technology for good governance in public hospitals.

Revisiting our disease control strategies: Successes & failures (NCD, Anti-TB programmes etc.)

Strategies to mitigate health infrastructure deficit.

Uprooting corruption from healthcare: An urgent need.

Pillar 4 – Ensuring access to quality health services and essential medicines

Analysis of Mohalla clinics (Studying the efficacy of the model and their replicability).

Universal Immunisation Coverage: Making it Mission Possible.

Medicines for all: Roadmap for better accessibility and affordability.

Sanitation: Is the Swachh Bharat campaign taking us closer to a Swasth Bharat?

Eliminating malnutrition: Taking a multi-pronged approach.

To be held concurrently with Healthcare Sabha, the Express Public Health Awards will honour Champions, Visionaries and Game Changers in Public Healthcare.

The first edition (held from March 4-6, 2016 at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Center) brought together significant stakeholders in public health to deliberate on cohesive, unified and innovative ways to achieve the National Health Mission’s Vision pertaining to ‘Universal Access to Equitable, Affordable and Quality Healthcare Services to All’.