Goa Pharma Summit discusses India Pharma Inc’s trajectory as a global supply destination

Under the theme, ‘Unlocking India Pharma Inc’s true potential, experts share their success story and discuss the way forward on making Goa an ideal pharma hub

Express Pharma, in association with Goa Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association (GPMA), recently organised the Goa Pharma Summit. The theme for the summit was ‘Unlocking India Pharma Inc’s true potential’. The event was attended by more than 70 delegates from the pharma industry who have their base in Goa. Speakers emphasised on the advantages and opportunities which the state beholds for pharma companies.

Experts and veterans of the industry addressed critical issues such as Building on India’s cost advantage; Innovation strategies for the next decade; Leveraging technology to future-proof key processes; Learning from international best practices; Embracing digital for accelerated growth; Exploring strategic alliances to enter newer markets; Building stronger quality systems for improved compliance; Tackling price controls and protectionism and Evolving regulatory landscape.

The conference began with a lamp lighting ceremony by Jyoti Sardesai, Director, Goa FDA, who was also the Chief Guest, and Mahesh Gurnasinghani, Secretary, GPMA. In the Chief Guest’s address, Sardesai highlighted that regulatory compliance in the state and informed that pharma products manufactured in Goa have crossed the `10,000-crore mark, thanks to its conducive business environment.

Mahesh Gurnasinghani, Secretary, GPMA

The first speaker of the event, Gurnasinghani shared GPMA’s Vision and Mission to make Goa a major supply destination. He spoke on various advantages which the state offers such as great connectivity, good talent, a conducive business environment, and others for the pharma sector.

He also mentioned that Goa is upgrading many facilities and measures are being undertaken to provide more value to the players such as improving its logistics chain, upskilling the resources and building more capacities and others.”

The next speaker at Goa Pharma Summit, AV Kiran, Associate Director, Sanofi, spoke on innovation strategies for the next decade. He gave an overview on how India Pharma Inc is evolving and elaborated on how incremental innovation and disruptive innovation

both, have significant role on furthering pharma industry’s progress. He said, “Meeting unmet needs will be pivotal in creating an innovation strategy. Innovation should be customer-focussed.”

Veena Jayaraman, Sales Leader, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, India briefed the audience on her company’s offerings for the pharma sector.

Ramanuj Samal, Application Specialist, Beckman Coulter Life sciences, India spoke on particle characterisation and stability study of formulation. Manohar Rao, Business Development Manager – Pharma, South Asia, Perkin Elmer spoke on implementing key USP recommendations with analytical and informatics solutions. He also said that his company can be the perfect partner for any pharma needs.

Jyoti Sardesai, Director, Goa FDA

Ankur Ailawadi, Director, Svam Packaging, informed about the company’s recent collaboration with Japanese packaging firm Toyo Aluminium KK to bring in advanced technology in order to tackle the menace of spurious drugs. He further briefed the delegates on how the company has been able to handle packaging requirements of pharma companies.

Vinay Pandey, Business Development Manager, Polymer Technologist: Pharma Tubing Division, Ami Polymer, spoke on the right selection of polymer tubing and various polymer solutions available for pharma companies.

This was followed by a panel discussion on India Pharma Inc’s trajectory as a global supply destination: The Goa Advantage. The panel discussion was moderated by Arun Naik, MD, Merit Pharmaceuticals. The panelists were Anant Naik, General Manager Quality, Unichem Laboratories; Mahesh Gurnasinghani, Director – MS&T, Teva Pharmaceuticals; Pareen Dashottar,Vice President & Site Head – Formulation Operations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; and Sagar Adichwal, Regulatory Project Manager, Sanofi.

The discussion began with the moderator’s overview on Goa’s journey as a pharma destination and urged the panelists to share their views on opportunities for Indian Pharma Inc as a global supply destination; Innovation strategies for the next decade; Leveraging technology to future-proof key processes; Building stronger quality systems for improved compliance and Evolving regulatory landscape.

Gursinghani highlighted the need to face challenges and use of automation and innovation to maintain cost. He believes that greater opportunities will unfold in the future for the Indian pharma sector which will enable it to surpass greater heights and retain India’s position as a preferred global supply destination for the world.

Dashottar shared his views on leveraging technology to future-proof key processes. He said, “People are very resistant to adopt technology even now in the pharma industry. We need to have a more proactive approach and befriend technology for progress.”

Naik spoke on the importance of quality and emphasised that it is essential to change obsolete practices to improve quality standards. He said that Goa can be instrumental in bringing better quality standards as the resources in the state are educated and are more inclined to work towards excellence.

Adichwal gave a brief understanding on how changing regulatory requirements will shape the pharma industry and various steps taken by government will help India Pharma Inc meet global standards and continue to be a preferred supply destination of pharma products.

Dr Robin Isyas, Sales Manager – Sales Manager – South Asia, Middle East, Africa, Anton Paar talked on how to achieve total control in the pharma industry. He was followed by Prof Sanjay Pai, Goa College of Pharmacy, who spoke on forging successful industry-academia partnerships. Education in pharma needs to be more industry-oriented training at academic level, advised Dr Pai.

The last speaker of the event was Ramanuj Samal from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences India. He elaborated on PAT 700 TOC: Low cost of ownership with improved compliance. A networking dinner concluded the event. It was well received by all the

attendants.