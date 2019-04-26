Formulation R&D leaders to congregate at FDD Conclave 2019 in Hyderabad

In its third edition, the conclave this year will focus on the theme: Preparing for the next frontiers in FDD

Organised by Express Pharma, FDD Conclave 2019 will be held from June 7-8, 2019 at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad. It is a thought leadership platform for formulation scientists and R&D heads of pharma companies to come together and converse on the current and future trends in the industry, their growth drivers and challenges, as well as strategies to fast-track progress in the sector.

Now in its third edition, this year’s FDD Conclave will focus on the theme: Preparing for the next frontiers in FDD. It will focus on the huge potential of drug development and delivery systems to create intellectual property, improve life-cycle management, gain cost and market differentiation and thus become major determinants of success.

FR&D leaders of India Pharma Inc will congregate at FDD Conclave 2019 to share their learnings as they explore and experiment with different dosage forms, compositions and drug delivery options, be it through oral, pulmonary, nasal, transmucosal or transdermal routes, in their continuous quest for improved methods of development, manufacture, and administration of medicines.

The two-day event will also highlight how pharma companies will have to continue making significant investments on new-age technologies and complete their digital transformation to ramp up their R&D productivity and achieve next generation of scientific breakthroughs.

Besides, industry captains will discuss strategies which will help augment their product pipelines with formulations which are faster and more efficient such as fast-dissolving drug formulations, multiparticulate dosage forms and complex drug delivery systems while retaining their cost-competitiveness.

Thus, for the 100+ leading pharma professionals attending the event, the two-day event will give an opportunity to:

Get updated on the advancements in India’s pharma formulations and drug delivery sector

Demonstrate your pharma formulation capabilities and showcase your innovative solutions

Gain insights from thought leaders of the pharma and biotech industries

Acquire access to solution providers with cutting-edge technologies

Discuss on the role of formulation and drug delivery in gaining a competitive edge

Network with who’s who of the pharma industry

EP News Bureau