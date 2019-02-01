FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES EXPO 2019 to be held in Mumbai

The third edition of India’s B2B International Trade Fair ‘FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES EXPO 2019’ will take place between April 16 and 17, 2019 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (East), Mumbai.

FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES EXPO 2019 organised by Procyon Exhibitions & Events, is a B2B exhibition primarily designed to serve as a platform for the fragrance and flavour industry in terms of business and technical content. The event will feature both– Indian as well as international exhibitors and visitors and, is planned with a view to meet the latest requirements of the global fragrance and flavour industry.

The expo is expected to witness a number of eminent and important players from fragrance and flavour, aroma chemicals, essential oils, fruit, floral, spice and herbal extracts, aerosols, halal, organic and natural fragrances, aromatic plants, natural ingredients, oleoresins, floral concretes, mechanical processed extracts, natural food colours as well as packaging and private label manufactures.

FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES EXPO 2019 this year has announced the F&F Academic Tour 2019 that will take place from April 13 to 20, 2019. Tour participants will not only get the privilege of being part of Flavours & Fragrances Expo 2019 and the power packed Interact Conference 2019 but, will also get an opportunity to visit various cultivation farms which include mango farm, cashew farm, sandalwood farm, agarwood farm and green plantation aromatic sites. In addition to the above, on schedule are visits to distillation and extraction process sites.

FLAVOURS & FRAGRANCES EXPO 2019 will provide world-class infrastructure to exhibit and also gives an opportunity to network, business relations and launch new products as they are working with various segments such as FMCG and other industries like cosmetic, personal care, hair care, household care, air care, perfumes and Doe’s, bakery and confectionery, beverage industry and beyond.

This platform allows the exhibitors to showcase their brand, collect qualified leads, and connect with potential customers and partners. It aims to be a success by the sheer collaboration of the industry segments’ key representatives, through promotional activities via print, electronic and outdoor media ensuring maximum reach to the target audience, thereby further boost promoting the brands globally.