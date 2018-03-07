DELabCon 2018 held in Hyderabad

The conference offered six sessions and a conversation on lab design, flexibility, sustainability, safety and energy saving

DELabCon 2018, the third annual conference on laboratory design and engineering, recently concluded in Hyderabad. The venue had been specifically selected, keeping in mind the fact that Hyderabad is a hotbed of design, construction and renovation of high performance research and development laboratories of major pharmaceutical and chemical companies. The conference was inaugurated by speakers of national and international repute together.

Participants came from countries like Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany and the US. There were participants from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Vapi, Tirupati, Pune and Kolkata.

The conference offered six sessions and a conversation on lab design, flexibility, sustainability, safety and energy saving. The sessions included various case studies too. A panel discussion on Laboratories 2030: Designing for tomorrow revealed the designing trends in the future. Speakers and panellists featured some of the industry’s top thought leaders like Nitin Killawala of Group 7 Architects-India, Nimish Patel of Abhikram-India, Andrew Sinnamon of Mott Manufacturing-Canada, Chip Albright of Creative Solutions-USA, Kamlesh Mehta of Citizen Industries-India, Soren of Broen Labs-Denmark, Archana Salil of Arena Consultants-India, Megha Gangrade of Design4-India, Arjun Phukan of Asecos-India, Ajit Kadam of Spectrum Designers-India, Lipika Nair of TexAssist-India and Patrik Unterdorfer of Trox Technik-Germany.

The conference facilitated display of various innovative laboratory products and unique designs through different means.

Audience

Aniruddha Patwardhan, Founder and CEO, Setu Creations Consultancy Services which organised the event said, “The ever growing response to this event over the last three years, gives us a confidence to widen the scope year after year.”

DELabCon published a souvenir on the occasion of this convention.