CPhI & P-MEC India to be held in Mumbai from Nov 27-30, 2017

CPhI & P-MEC India will be held at two venues in Mumbai. The exhibition at MMRDA Grounds, BKC in Mumbai will be held from November 27-29 and Bombay Exhibition Centre from November 28-30, 2017. The event will be a perfect place for companies to pick up on the latest trends and innovations the market has to offer.

CPhI India will bring in pharma professionals from all over the world to Mumbai and will facilitate initiating and closing business deals. The exhibition will showcase high-quality pharma machinery and equipment. Key decision makers in pharmaceutical industry from over 95 countries will converge where visitors can network in one of the world’s fastest growing pharma markets.

The 3rd Pre-Connect Congress 2017 is scheduled on November 27, 2017 at Hotel Westin Garden City, Mumbai. The forum will see a congregation of renowned leaders who have headed large pharma organisations and propelled them to reach new heights of success. Driven by powerful content and unmatched speaker profiles, the forum promises to provide a unique opportunity to bring all key stakeholders in the pharma industry on a single platform to discuss, deliberate and share their thoughts on achieving the next phase of growth.