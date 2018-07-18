CPhI & P-MEC India to be held in Delhi NCR from Dec 12-14, 2018

At CPhI & P-MEC India, companies will be able to pick up on the latest trends and innovations the market has to offer

UBM India is all set to bring in the third edition of India Pharma Week (IPW), a week-long celebration packed with avant-garde events from December 10-14, 2018 alongside its flagship expo CPhI & P-MEC India. CPhI & P-MEC India will be held in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

Unlike the previous editions organised in Mumbai across a number of venues, this year all the engagements of the IPW, which is also South Asia’s largest pharma event will be held at the world-class venue – the India Expo Mart – Greater Noida, with all its attendant facilities. This will enable all the key stakeholders and professionals of the pharma industry the convenience to congregate, network and celebrate the industry under one giant umbrella for an entire week.

As the pharma industry is increasingly looking towards India for high quality, low cost pharma solutions, CPhI & P-MEC India is the perfect event for companies to pick up on the latest trends and innovations the market has to offer. Apart from India Pharma Week, the 2018 edition will also feature dynamic engagements such as the Pharma Leader’s Golf Pre-Connect Congress, plant visits, Women in Pharma – Power Breakfast, India Pharma Awards, Networking Evening, and a closed-door CEO Roundtable, amongst others. The ultimate goal of all these intertwined events is to help nurture a complete pharma ecosystem in India and better enable networking with the country’s corridors of power.

P-MEC India will represent the platform where international and domestic pharma experts meet to to do business, network and shape the future of the Indian and South East Asian pharmaceutical industry.

Key reasons to attend P-MEC India:

Meet the biggest representation of pharma ingredients manufacturers in one single location

Source high quality products at the most competitive price

Network and do business with over 50,000 experts from 120+ countries

Grow your client range and establish new business relationships

Learn about the latest trends and developments via onsite conferences, seminars, showcase rooms and more

Exhibitor’s profile include analytical equipment, automation and robotics, batching systems/ equipment, cleanroomequipment, filling equipment, filtration/ separation/ purification, health and safety products,instruments, laboratory products and equipment, machinery, packaging equipment and supplies,plant/ facility equipment, process automation and controls, processing equipment, RFID, tabletting/ capsule fillers, testing and measurement, validation.

Express Pharma is one of the media partners for the event.