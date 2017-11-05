Conference on ‘Ensuring Quality Standards in Generic Drugs’ held in Bengaluru

ASSOCHAM in association with Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India organised the event

A conference on ‘Ensuring Quality Standards in Generic Drugs’ was recently organised in Bengaluru by ASSOCHAM in association with Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

The conference was addressed by Bhagoji T Khanapure, Drugs Controller, Drugs Control Department, Government of Karnataka, Sunil Attavar, President, KDPMA and CMD, Group Pharmaceuticals, Suresh Sugavanam, VP and MD South Asia, UL India and R Shivakumar, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Chapter among several other key dignitaries.

Shivakumar, in his welcome outlined the right to health should be achieved, among others, by making essential medicines of assured quality at an affordable price. He emphasised that drug manufacturers should pay attention to improving quality standards of the pharma manufacturing and the regulators should support the industry in this process.

Khanapure said that government is currently focussing on promotion of generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. There are currently few such stores in state of Karnataka and there is need to open more. He requested the industry to come forward in supplying all types of generic drugs to these stores. With regards to quality, he informed the audience that the drug control department collected the legal samples of generic drugs from Jan Aushadhi Kendras and found the quality at par with branded drugs. Khanapure appraised the industry regarding the opening of a pharma park in Karnataka and requested the industry to invest and be a part of growth of state.

In his address, Attavar emphasised the need for continual improvement in pharma product manufacturing and requested the companies to engage and empower their employees. He asked the pharma education institutions to encourage industrial site visits and on site trainings of teachers and students.

Sugavanam during his theme address highlighted that companies must strive to develop a corporate quality culture driven by and adhered to from the most senior levels in the organisation right down to the operator on the factory floor. Everyone involved must be actively encouraged to participate in the quality culture and fully appreciate their responsibilities.

A report ‘Cultivating Quality Culture in Generic Drugs Manufacturing’ developed by UL India, Knowledge Partner to ASSOCHAM, was released at the conference. The vote of thanks was extended by Anuj Mathur, Deputy Director & Headm, ASSOCHAM Healthcare & Pharma Division to all the dignitaries.