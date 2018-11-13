CIMS Medica to organise Nutrition & Wellness 2018 conference and awards in Mumbai

The event will recognise the proactive and innovative approaches that leads to the success thereby raising the standards of nutraceutical industry

CIMS Medica will organise Nutrition & Wellness 2018 conference and awards on November 24, 2018 in Mumbai. ‘Nutrition and Wellness Awards 2018’ will recognise the excellence in nutraceutical industry under various domains including research and development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and other support services in the areas of active ingredients, procedures, practices, technologies and finished products.

The event will recognise the proactive and innovative approaches that leads to the success thereby raising the standards of nutraceutical industry. It will witness the presence of leading industry brands and stalwarts such as Kaizzad Capadia, Director, K11 Fitness Management, Dr Shilpa Joshi, Founder Secretary of Indian Association of Diabetes Educators, Celebrity Leena Mogre – Leena Mogre’s Fitness, Nazneen Hussain and many more respected personalities from health and wellness industry. Varied associations such as HADSA, AHPI, AFSTI and Express Pharma is the media partner for the event. Participation companies include Nestle, Dabur, Danone, Cipla, Sanofi Pasteur and GSK.

Manufacturers and distributors of dietary supplements, functional foods, medical foods and pharmaceuticals. Dr Monica Bhatia, MD, CIMS Medica, “Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining prominence and becoming a part of the average consumer’s daily diet. In India, the market for dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, food beverages, and weight loss products that are broadly clubbed in nutraceuticals is beginning to pick up speed since the Indians are becoming conscious about their health and external appearance.”