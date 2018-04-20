Home / Market / Biosimilars Summit India 2018 to be held in Mumbai

Biosimilars Summit India 2018 to be held in Mumbai

By EH News Bureau on April 20, 2018
An array of discussions will be held on market regulations, regulatory, funding etc.

Biosimilars Summit India 2018 will be held in Mumbai from May 10-11, 2018. Discussions will be held with industry experts on development, manufacturing to commercialisation – the current landscape, legal, regulatory, funding, challenges, market access strategy, business models and how to get to market.

Topics which will be discussed during the event are:

  • Current Global Biosimilar Landscape & Policy Updates
  • Opportunities – Business & Investment Models
  • Bioanalytics and Interchangability
  • Legal Considerations & Market Access and Commercialization
  • Case Studies – From Development to Market
  • Biosimilar Product Portfolios and Business Strategies
  • Clinical Studies – Pharmacovigilance challenges
  • Biosimilar Manufacturing and latest technologies

Chief executives, directors ,vice presidents, department head, leaders and managers specialising in biopharmaceuticals/ biotherapeutics, legal affairs, intellectual property, health economics, pricing and reimbursement, research and development, formulation process control and analytical technologies, analytical characterisation, principal scientist, chief scientific officer, pharmacovigilance, drug safety & risk management, regulatory compliance, quality affairs/ quality control, new product development, process science, portfolio management, research & development, business development, business operations, scientific affairs, commercial affairs, will take part in the summit.

