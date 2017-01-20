BioAsia 2017 to be held in Hyderabad

The fourteenth edition of BioAsia will be held in Hyderabad from February 6-8, 2017. BioAsia 2017 will be sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research, OPPI, BIRAC and supported by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India. The event will be organised by Government of Telangana, Pharmexcil and Federation of Asian Biotech Associations. The state partner is Department of Science and Technology, Rajasthan. Corporate sponsors are SHANTHA and UK Trade and Investment.

The Technology Conferences of BioAsia is a science-business bridge, that will aim to bring together a trans-disciplinary environment for driving innovation in the life sciences industry. The tech conferences have been structured in order to leverage technology trends for business relationships. While presenting an opportunity to explore partnerships and channels for extending businesses between industry and academia, BioAsia’s tech conferences will cover contemporary developments in research and will assist in building capabilities to break the technology development resistors for smooth flow of technology and collaborations.

The CEO Conclave will discuss opportunities to drive industry’s growth agenda by focussing on key action areas.

On February 7, a roundtable will be held on ‘Orphan Drugs – Discovery and Development’ will be organised under the leadership of Prof Ramaiah Muthyala, Associate Director, Center for Orphan Drug Development, University of Minnesota and President/ CEO, Indian Organization for Rare Diseases.