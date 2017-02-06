Bengaluru to host India Pharma 2017

The event from February 11-13, 2017, will be an international exhibition and conference on pharma industry

India Pharma 2017 will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru from February 11-13, 2017. India Pharma 2017, an international exhibition and conference on pharmaceutical industry is a joint initiative of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). It will provide a common platform where all the participants will get an opportunity to enhance their brand value by displaying their product and the capabilities among the conference delegates and business visitors provided by the event.

India Pharma 2017 will cover all the sectors of the pharma industry starting from finished formulations, APIs, bio – pharma, fine chemicals and intermediates, natural extracts, excipients and many more.

Latest pharma machinery, plants, laboratory equipment, analytical instrument and cleanroom equipment.

Conferences are scheduled as part of India Pharma 2017 with the theme ‘Make In India – Are We On Track?’. The various sessions planned during the conference would involve taking stock of the achievements so far and the way forward on the journey of ‘Make in India’ in pharma and biotech sector. It would be conglomeration of eminent policy makers; national and international leaders from the industry. Since pharma is a capital intensive sector which requires active involvement/ cooperation of major players of formulations, technology, R&D, product development, etc, the need for much closer and frequent interactions with industry leaders from various parts of the country and the world are of paramount importance.