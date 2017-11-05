Bengaluru Tech Summit to be held from Nov 16-18, 2017

17th edition of Bengaluru India Bio to colocate with Bengaluru ITE.biz

The Dept of IT & BT, Government of Karnataka is co-locating its flagship events 20th edition of Bengaluru ITE.biz and 17th edition of Bengaluru India Bio under one umbrella event Bengaluru Tech Summit with the focal theme ‘Ideate, Innovate, Invent’. The summit will be held in Bengaluru from November 16-18, 2017

The summit will bring together thoughtleaders, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors and policy makers from different streams paving the way for interdisciplinary dialogue and collaborations leading to emergence of disruptive technologies, path breaking products and unique services. The other organisers of the event are Karnataka Biotechnology and Information Technology Services (KBITS), Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Vision Group on Information Technology (VGIT) and Vision Group on Biotechnology (VGBT). The summit will have 3000 plus delegates, 250 plus exhibitors, 240 plus speakers, 120 posters, 350 B2B meetings, 10000 visitors, 100 plus start ups and 1500 organisations.

Bengaluru India Bio will have over 120 expert speakers with over 1000 delegates which will be developed with the support of leading industry associations/ organisations.

The biotech conference will focus on bio therapeutics and health care including diagnostics, personalised medicine, rare diseases and orphan drugs, infectious diseases, anti-microbial resistance and vaccines, agri biotech and new technology platforms for better crops, animal BT and aqua marine BT, synthetic biology, bio entrepreneurship, bio manufacturing.

Speakers include Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon; Prof K Vijay Raghvan, Dept of BT , S&T; Jon Mowles, UK Trade and Investment; Dr Gordon Sanghera, Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Dr Vijay Chandru, Strand Life Sciences; Amit Chopra, Thermofisher; Dr Tomal Dattaroy, Reliance R&D; Dr CD Mayee, ABNE; TATU, Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; BN Manohar, MD, Stempeutics Research; Dr PM Murali, President, Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE); MD, Evolva Biotech; Prasanth Perugupalli, MD, IMEC India; Anand Madanagopal, Cardiac Design Labs; Pawan K Dhar, School of Biotechnology, JNU New Delhi; Ravdeep S Anand, Founder President, Dystrophy Annihilation Research Trust; Sreesha P Srinivasa, Associate VP, Head – Translational Sciences, Biocon Research, Biocon Park; Gundu Rao, Emeritus Professor, Lillehei Heart lnstitute,lnstitute for Engineering Medicine, University of Minnesota & Technology Advisor, Institution of Engineers India, Bengaluru; Dr Ajit Sapre, Group President, R&T Reliance Industries; Dr SR Rao, Advisor, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India; Dr DP Biradar, Vice Chancellor, UAS, Dharwad; Heajin Jung, President, Smart Avenue, Seoul, Korea; Dr Vikas Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, India & Senior Director Medical Ethics & Research, Quintiles; Vikraman Venu Saranyan, COO, IKP EDEN, Bengaluru; Sushrusha Nayak, Center for Human Genetics; Dr Shyam Vasudeva Rao; MD, Forus Health; Senthil Chinnasamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aban Infrastructure Biotechnology Division; Satyen Sanghavi, Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director Regenerative Medical Services Mumbai.

Also, present will be Dr Ramaswamy, Senior Professor & Former Dean Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Bengaluru; Prasanna Kumar B SHIROL, Founder Member, Organisation for Rare Disease India (ORDI), Founder- Inclusive In India. President – Pompe Foundation Founder & Former President – LSDSS; Dr MK Ramesh; Professor of Law, Chair Professor (Urban Poor and the Law) National Law School of India University Bengaluru; Dr Kalyan Sundaram, Chief Scientific Officer, Strand Life Sciences Bengaluru; Hitesh Sharma, Partner – National Life Sciences Leader Ernst & Young; Dr Sudhir Borgonha, MBBS, MD, MBA Sr Vice President & Medical Director Strand Genomics Strand Life Sciences, Bengaluru; Dr SR Subrammaniyan, Professor of Vascular Surgery Madras Medical College, Chennai; Dr Kameswara Rao, Coordinator Foundation for Biotechnology Awareness and Education, Bengaluru; Dr Kameswara Rao, Coordinator Foundation for Biotechnology Awareness and Education, Bengaluru; Dr Aditya Kulkarni, Chief Scientific Officer Aten Poruslifesciences Bengaluru; Dr Alben Sigamani, Head – Clinical Research Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru International Faculty, Euclid (Academics).