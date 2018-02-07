ASPA to conduct summit on anti-counterfeiting and brand protection

The second edition of Authentication Forum 2018 will be held on March 15-16, 2018 in New Delhi

Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) has announce The Authentication Forum 2018, Leadership Summit on Anti-Counterfeiting and Brand Protection. The two-day leadership summit will be held on March 15-16, 2018 at Hotel Taj Mahal, Man Singh, New Delhi.

The Authentication Forum 2018 promises to be bigger and better with over 200 delegates and eminent speakers from across the globe discussing key topics such as;

Understand the regulatory perspective – role of government roles to protect the interests of consumers.

Understand the 5Ws of Counterfeiting: What, Who, When, Where, Why?

Hear Global perspectives on the fight against counterfeiting

Educate yourself on the future of anti-counterfeiting technologies – Can Blockchain and NFC play a part?

Understand how to select the right Anti-counterfeiting technologies and solutions

Learn from the practical examples of brand owners through their case studies

Learn to devise your enforcement efforts and raids

Network and interact with the Best Minds of Industry

An Interactive Townhall Session (Who is going to take the lead against fighting Fakes) and much more!”