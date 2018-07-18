analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo to be held in Hyderabad

The event from September 6-8, 2018 will give profound insights into science and research

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo are India’s largest and most important platform for the analysis, laboratory-technology and biotechnology market. They have the potential for more than 259 exhibitors and more than 7,714 visitors in three halls. The event will be held in Hyderabad from September 6-8, 2018. The event will focus on innovative and applied product and system solutions for laboratories in the industrial, research and science sectors. As the industry’s definitive forum, fair and conference gather all relevant information about the latest developments. Both events will cover the entire value chain for industrial and research laboratories. The focussed exhibition sectors will give visitors a comprehensive overview of the market, innovations and best-practice examples: analysis, biotechnology, laboratory technology, quality control, measuring and testing.

The conference is tailored to the Indian market, so it will give profound insights into science and research. It is where international experts present the latest techniques in all application sectors. International market leaders as well as local Indian manufacturers will participate in the trade shows.