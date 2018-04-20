Home / Market / 7th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 to be held in Chandigarh

7th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 to be held in Chandigarh

By EP News Bureau on April 20, 2018
The focus will be on pharma manufacturing and processing technology, pharma systems and services.

The 7th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 organised by PharmaTechnology Index.com, an International Exhibition on Pharma Machinery, Lab, Analytical, Pharma Formulations, Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic Formulations & Packaging Equipments will be held at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh from April 27-29, 2018.

PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 is a premier event dedicated to pharmaceutical innovation, technology and knowledge. Showcasing the latest cutting-edge technologies needed to cost-effectively develop and manufacture quality products. This year the focus will be on pharma manufacturing and processing technology, pharma systems and services, pharma formulation, nutraceuticals, food and cosmeceuticals and ayurveda.

