7th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 to be held in Chandigarh

The 7th Edition of PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 organised by PharmaTechnology Index.com, an International Exhibition on Pharma Machinery, Lab, Analytical, Pharma Formulations, Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic Formulations & Packaging Equipments will be held at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh from April 27-29, 2018.

PharmaTech Expo 2018 & LabTech Expo 2018 is a premier event dedicated to pharmaceutical innovation, technology and knowledge. Showcasing the latest cutting-edge technologies needed to cost-effectively develop and manufacture quality products. This year the focus will be on pharma manufacturing and processing technology, pharma systems and services, pharma formulation, nutraceuticals, food and cosmeceuticals and ayurveda.