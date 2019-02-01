57th Annual Day of IDMA held in Mumbai

(L-R) Daara B Patel, Secretary-General, IDMA, Ameesh Masurekar, Director, AIOCD AWACS, Deepnath Roy Chowdhury, National President, IDMA, Dr Vinod Paul, Member of NITI AAYOG, Sudhansh Pant and Dr Mandeep Bandari, Joint Secretaries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Bharat Shah, General Secretray, IDMA and Dr Gopakumar G Nair, CEO, Gopakumar Nair Associates during the launch of IDMA’s annual publication (L-R) Daara B Patel, Secretary-General, IDMA, Ameesh Masurekar, Director, AIOCD AWACS, Deepnath Roy Chowdhury, National President, IDMA, Dr Vinod Paul, Member of NITI AAYOG, Sudhansh Pant and Dr Mandeep Bandari, Joint Secretaries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Bharat Shah, General Secretray, IDMA and Dr Gopakumar G Nair, CEO, Gopakumar Nair Associates during the launch of IDMA’s annual publication

IDMA’s 57th Annual Publication released during the event

The Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) celebrated its 57th Annual Day in Mumbai. More than 300 people from across India gathered at the venue.

Daara B Patel, Secretary-General, IDMA, welcomed the august gathering followed by the National President, Deepnath Roy Chowdhury’s address. The Guests of Honour, Sudhansh Pant and Dr Mandeep Bandari, joint secretaries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India briefed about the current happenings in the Indian pharma industry. Ameesh Masurekar, Director, AIOCD AWACS, made a presentation on ‘25% Profit Growth by Secondary Data Target.’

Dr Vinod Paul, Member of NITI AAYOG, Chief Guest, gave a motivating and inspiring speech and also released the IDMA 57th Annual Publication. Several awards were distributed during the celebrations:

(1) IDMA CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD 2018

Category: ` 500 crores and above Blue Cross Laboratories

Category : Less than ` 500 crores Lincoln Pharmaceuticals

(2) IDMA QUALITY EXCELLANCE AWARD 2018

Category: Formulations Unit – Companies with total annual turnover above ` 100 crores

GOLD AWARD

(I) Fourrts (I) Laboratories, (Chennai- Plant II)

(II) Micro Labs, (Sikkim)

(III) Encube Ethicals, Goa

SILVER AWARD

(I) Apex Laboratories, (Chennai)

(II) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, (Indore)

(5) IDMA JB MODY BEST STUDENTS AWARDS

There were 23 students who received the IDMA JB Mody Best Students Awards from various universities all over India. They were presented with a cash award, a certificate and a memento. The celebrations ended with a vote of thanks by Bharat Shah, General Secretary, IDMA.