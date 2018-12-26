4th Grand Edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2018 held in Mumbai

The 4th Grand Edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2018, recently held in Mumbai, felicitated achievers under various domains including research and development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and other support services in the areas of active ingredients, procedures, practices, technologies, and finished products. The following companies were felicitated including winners and winning companies like GSK, Dabur, Nestle India, Abbott Nutrition, Influx Healthcare, Saffron Formulations, Roseate Medicare, MITS Healthcare, 4care Lifescience, Aimil Pharmaceuticals, Tsar Health, Danone India, Sanger Genomics, GM Nutrition, Aero-Chem Neutron, Sundyota Numandis, Nysa Lifesciences, Vrihaan Pharmaceuticals, Deccan Healthcare, Walpar Healthcare, Prabodh Dhavkare – Nitrro Bespoke Fitness, Vinod Channa, Healthyhey Foods, Brukem Life Care amongst others in the presence of top dieticians, nutritionists, doctors and industry stalwarts. Key dignitaries like Bhai Jagtap (MLA Maharashtra State), Shyna Sunsara (United Nations 2018), actors Harshwardhan Rane, Sandhya Shetty and Anaida Parvaneh were a part of this grand evening. Subhasree Ray, Corporate Dietician, Milind Doshi, Co-Founder, Sanger Genomics, Paavni Jella, Director, Vie Foods and Dr Priya Karkera Paediatric Nutritionist. Panelists who took part in the panel discussion were Arnavaz Kollah, Certified Reebok fitness instructor, Dt Kanchan Patwardhan consultant Nutritionist & Dietician, Shweta Bhatia, Reg. Dietician, panelist Mission Fit India and Alok Shirodkar, CEO, Krunch Today.

