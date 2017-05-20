The right balance?

The release of the Schedule Y amendment on January 20, 2005 and the CDSCO notice dated October 5, 2016 about the ‘SUGAM’ portal for online applications for clinical trials bookend a decade of regulatory churn in India’s clinical trials sector. Do the regulations finally meet everyone’s wish list? As we mark International Clinical Trials Day on May 20, Express Pharma invited stakeholders to crystal gaze into the future and make a wish list of how the sector should develop in the next few years

– What more for clinical research in India?

– Quality with a supersized Q