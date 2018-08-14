Players in global cancer supportive care products market focus on getting approvals from governing bodies

Leading manufacturers are enhancing their business operations and encouraging R&D activities

As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), over 8.8 million people in the world succumbed to cancer in 2015. The World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF) predicts that this number is likely to increase up to 24 million over the span of next 20 years. Lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer are among the most common types of cancer, which also the leading causes of death among men and women across the world. The chronicity of this disease creates strong demand for cancer supportive care products, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Increasing geriatric population in the world and rising pervasiveness of cancer is boosting the growth of the global cancer supportive care products market. Even though high cost of research and stringent regulations create challenges for market players, increasing purchasing power of consumers is stimulating the growth of the market. Leading manufacturers in the market are enhancing their business operations and encouraging R&D activities to launch newer and more effective products. Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Hoffmann LA-Roche, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, are among the leading players in the global market for cancer supportive care products.

Amgen, a leading biopharmaceutical company based in the US, recently launched MVASI (biosimilar bevacizumab) in collaboration with Allergan, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin. It is an anti-cancer biosimilar, which can be used in treatments for different types of cancer such as metastatic breast cancer, lung cancer, renal cell cancer, and epithelial ovarian cancer.

After receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), MVASI recently was approved by the European Commission (EU) for the treatment of certain types of cancers. MVASI is the first product Allergan launched in collaboration with Amgen, for which the companies received marketing authorisation by the EU in Europe.

Johnson & Johnson is one of largest multinational pharma companies in the world and a leading player in the global cancer supportive care products market. ERLEADA (apalutamide) by Johnson & Johnson is an androgen receptor inhibitor, which can be used in the treatment of non-metastatic resistant prostate cancer. The company announced that ERLEADA has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It also claims that ERLEADA is the first therapy for treating non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer that received an FDA approval.

ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), another product by Johnson & Johnson, can be used in the treatment for metastatic prostate cancer (CSPC). The company announced that ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) recently received an FDA approval, which marks a crucial step in the company’s growth.

Apart from launching next-generation cancer care products, Johnson & Johnson established a partnership with the Ministry of Health, Kenya to support the implementation of the National Cancer Control Strategy 2017-2022. The company will support awareness and dissemination workshops arranged by the Ministry of Health, Kenya, which will ultimately result in reversing the cancer burden in the country.