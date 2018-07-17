Home / Management / Number of IO trials in China surge by more than 50 per cent in 2016 and 2017

By EP News Bureau on July 17, 2018
In recent years, China increased its focus on the clinical trial investigation of immuno-oncology (I/O) drug candidates. The number of clinical trials recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~34 per cent since 2008, according to leading data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData identified 819 clinical trials that have been initiated in the last 10 years (2008-17) to investigate I/O drug candidates. More than half (n=464) of these trials were initiated in 2016 and 2017. Phase II clinical trials accounted for nearly 28 per cent of the total clinical trials conducted in China, followed by Phase I (24 per cent) and Phase I/II (24 per cent).

In the I/O clinical trials, 67 per cent of the trials were in progress, 24 per cent were completed and 5 per cent were planned. Out of these completed trials, 51 per cent were reported with results. FUDA Cancer Hospital is the major non-industry player investigating I/O drug candidates in China. The other top non-industry sponsors were China PLA General Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University.

Jiangsu Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co emerged as the top industry sponsor. Other top industry sponsors were Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, F Hoffmann-La Roche and Novartis.

The major indications under investigation include Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Solid Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), and breast cancer, etc. The top five I/O drug candidates investigated in the clinical trials that were started in recent years (2016-17) include Cellular Immunotherapy for Oncology, tucidinostat, SHR-1210, nivolumab and anlotinib hydrochloride.