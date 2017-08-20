Nephrology and urology devices market growth predictions drive $57 billion investment

Asia-Pacific leads the market with a 43 per cent share, followed by North America and Europe

The latest report on the nephrology and urology devices market from GlobalData, has highlighted how an explosion in diabetes and hypertension combined with aging populations is driving investment to meet patient needs. Leading companies in this field, principally from Europe and North America, have invested over $42 billion in mergers and acquisitions and nearly $15 billion in capital raisings over the last three years.

The market encompasses a diverse portfolio of products dominated by renal dialysis equipment and incontinence devices. Asia-Pacific leads the market with a 43 per cent share, followed by North America and Europe.

Overall market performance across geographies is influenced by decisions on in-house production, partnering-licensing agreements, and mergers and acquisitions. However, the incontinence devices category is expected to show the fastest growth rate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7 per cent between 2016 and 2023, closely followed by the renal dialysis equipment category with a CAGR of 4.4 per cent for the same period.

According to Andrew S Thompson, Director of Therapy and Analysis for Medical Devices at GlobalData, “This report indicates that renal dialysis equipment will maintain a lead in the nephrology and urology devices market, however incontinence devices are an area to watch out for, given the projected increases in demand, coupled with a healthy product pipeline.”

In 2016, renal dialysis equipment accounted for over 55 per cent of the market value, at over $17 billion, and this is expected to grow to over $26 billion by 2026.

According to GlobalData’s researchers, almost 60 per cent of renal dialysis patient growth will be driven by the emerging markets of China, Brazil, and India, which will account for 48 per cent of the dialysis population by 2026.

Thompson commented, ”For companies operating in the renal dialysis space this level of growth presents a huge opportunity to maintain their competitive advantage by driving volume and value sales and profitability.”

Recent moves to liberalise private healthcare access in markets such as China will also support this area of growth.