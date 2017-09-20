Innovation within dyslipidemia, heart failure and thrombosis set to reduce high CVD mortality rate

The GBI Research reflects efforts by the pharma industry to remedy the unmet need in treating this disease, which is associated with a five-year mortality rate of 50 per cent

With over 1,400 products in active development, the innovation pipeline for cardiovascular disease (CVD) is extensive, with four key CVD indications – hypertension, heart failure, dyslipidemia and thrombosis – now accounting for around half of all pipeline innovation, according to GBI Research, a recognised leader in providing business information and analytics.

The company’s latest report on cardiovascular disease looks at the current clinical and commercial landscape and highlights the particularly high level of heart failure pipeline innovation. This reflects efforts by the pharma industry to remedy the unmet need in treating this disease, which is associated with a five-year mortality rate of 50 per cent.

Currently, CVD therapeutics focus on managing risk factors such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and slowing disease progression. However, current treatments are ineffective at reversing damage, which typically relies upon surgical procedure. Anti-dyslipidemic drugs are unable to reverse the build-up of atherosclerotic plaque, and anti-thrombotic drugs only focus on preventing new thrombus from forming rather than dissolving current clots. The current pipeline shows evidence of addressing this challenge with potentially more damage reversal treatments on the horizon.

Heart failure and pulmonary hypertension remain poorly treated, and are associated with poor prognosis. The large pipeline for heart failure includes a high proportion (23 per cent) of first-in-class products relative to other CVD indications, and possesses the potential for breakthroughs in the treatment of this condition.

The clinical and commercial landscape across the pharma industry is set for significant change over the coming decade and beyond, driven by a number of factors including low R&D productivity and stubbornly high clinical attrition rates. Jarratt continued, ‘The net effect is an increasingly challenging, complex and often unpredictable commercial environment which we explore in the report’.

GBI Research analysis also indicates that companies across the pharma spectrum pursue a first-in-class product development strategy, ranging from major pharma players to start-up biotech firms, despite the typically higher attrition risk of these products. The proportion of first-in-class products in the pipeline for the top 20 major pharma companies ranges from 20 per cent (for Novo Nordisk) to 60 per cent (for Amgen), indicating a significant focus on breakthrough innovation.