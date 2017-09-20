Global dermatology pipeline to see shift towards increased usage of biologics

42 per cent of the pipeline is in the preclinical stage, while 14 per cent is in the discovery stage and only three of drugs are in the pre-registration stage

The global dermatology pipeline, which currently comprises 850 products with a disclosed stage of development, is primarily made up of drugs at an early stage of development, with the late stages of the pipeline dominated by generics and biosimilars, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The company’s latest report: ‘Global Dermatology Drugs Market to 2023’ states that some 42 per cent of the pipeline is in the preclinical stage, while 14 per cent is in the discovery stage and only three of drugs are in the pre-registration stage. Around a third of the pipeline is in clinical development, and fewer than half are novel.

Overall, the dermatology pipeline is highly innovative, owing to advancements in understanding the disease pathways of many skin disorders. The majority of dermatology pipeline assets are novel active pharmaceutical ingredients, with only a small proportion of products being either generics or repositioned from other indications.