A QuintilesIMS report finds that complex generics is a lucrative market for drug manufacturers, but only if they can adapt to a more complicated and challenging development process
Generics have been an attractive, lucrative development path for more than three decades. As the market has become saturated with simple generic products, biopharma companies are turning their focus to complex generic drugs, which deliver more value to patients by addressing additional unmet needs and which enable them to achieve market differentiation and opportunities for higher margins.
However, developing complex generics in an era of rising costs and increased scrutiny over international development and manufacturing operations requires a higher level of expertise than is required for simple generics development. It demands a more sophisticated planning and development process, and a deep understanding of the regulatory, quality and health technology assessment (HTA, pricing/ reimbursement) environment to bring these drugs to market.
“Complex Generics: Charting a New Path”, a Quintiles IMS report, explores the complex generics landscape and the challenges developers face bringing these drugs to market, and offers best practice advice for overcoming obstacles in order to benefit from this profitable shift in the marketplace.
Challenges in developing a complex generic
As opportunities to develop simple generics are less attractive, many companies are setting their sights on complex generic drug development. The challenges in bringing complex generics to market include:
These challenges add time, cost and risk to the project. Biopharma companies that choose the right partners to help with their product development and regulatory strategies can profit significantly from this next big phase in the generics marketplace.
Key considerations For…
Navigating the regulatory environment
Planning and study design
Generics projects
Site selection
Pursuing complex generics
Part 1: Understanding regulatory requirements and the target market
Simple generics generally have a clear development roadmap which usually includes guidance from the FDA Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) describing endpoints and data required for US approval. With complex generics, developers are less likely to find regulatory guidance, which adds uncertainty and risk to the planning and design process.
Having a clear regulatory strategy that leads to product approval is crucial for these projects. To ensure they are on the right path, developers should meet with regulators early on to present their development strategy and review their study design and comparability studies before they move forward. This enables developers to optimise their program, streamline filings, and avoid surprises during the marketing application assessment process.
Part 2: Planning and study design
In most cases with complex generics, the plan will require clinical studies beyond what is typical of a simple generic product, and that should be taken into account from the outset.
When planning these trials, the time, location and cost of recruiting in a particular region, especially if there is competition for patients and/ or site resources, should be taken into account.
Part 3: Site selection: Right sites, right start
Biopharma companies interested in pursuing complex generics should choose partners who can navigate the unique challenges in finding trial sites that have the expertise, interest, and access to targeted patient populations. In many cases, the sites most capable of delivering these projects may not be interested in participating in a generics trial, while those that are interested may lack the experience to manage the additional investigational requirements that complex generics trials require.
To minimise the risk, biopharma companies should look for partners who have extensive site networks, and the ability and willingness to educate novice site leaders who are interested in expanding their offerings and taking on more complex projects. Because these support strategies require additional education, tools and oversight to these sites, biopharma companies should begin working with their partners on site outreach strategies early on in the research process.
Part 4: Compliance as a competitive advantage
Biopharma companies need to carefully evaluate whether they have the equipment, training, knowledge, leadership and commitment to follow compliance rules especially in the face of pressure to cut time and cost from the project.
Along with managing the rapid timelines and complex development process, biopharma companies must be rigorous in their adherence to good manufacturing and compliance planning to avoid regulatory issues that could delay regulatory approval. Often, the development phase is rushed to expedite regulatory submission, and manufacturing and QC managers bemoan the fact that R&D staff did not take adequate care in creating, transferring and validating analytical methods and manufacturing processes.
All of these compromise increase compliance risks for any development project, but with complex generics projects compliance concerns get more complicated – especially when working with novice sites and manufacturers, or those that have only worked on simple generics projects. Complex generics development plans generally require more nuanced methods and rigorous testing to meet all efficacy, safety and equivalence goals.
They also face increased compliance risks in the transition process from pilot project to manufacturing where processing issues can impact identity, quality, purity, potency and consistency from batch to batch.
Conclusion
Complex generic drug development is the current wave, and companies that can adapt to a more complicated development process are positioned to profit greatly in the years to come. Biopharma companies should adopt Good Regulatory Practices in defining where, what, when, and how to achieve crucial “time-to-market” strategic and operational goals. To avoid pitfalls in the transition to complex generics, biopharma companies should choose industry partners with clinical experience and global regulatory know-how, along with site networks and quality/ compliance expertise to rapidly deliver validated results.
Such collaborations enable developers to optimise their study design, simplify project scope, and speed patient recruiting so they can meet the needs of regulators in shorter time lines and at lower costs, while helping to ensure the long term supply of quality product.