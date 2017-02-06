APAC COPD market set to hit $7.3 bn by 2022

According to GBI Research, the prevalence of COPD is expected to increase significantly across the APAC markets as the smoking population increases

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) is forecast to almost double from $3.7 billion in 2015 to $7.3 billion by 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.2 per cent, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The company’s latest report states that the prevalence of COPD is expected to increase significantly across the APAC markets as the smoking population increases. The rising prevalence population, together with better diagnostic techniques, improving health awareness, and increasing health insurance coverage and affordability, will increase diagnosis and the treatment-receiving population, driving demand and contributing to market growth.

Vinod Makthal, Analyst, GBI Research, explains, “Despite the substantial growth rate, there are a number of significant unmet needs in the COPD market. Existing therapies are aimed at managing the frequency and severity of the symptoms, and none have been shown to modify long-term disease progression.”

“Roflumilast, which is the only targeted therapy available in the APAC COPD market, has significant anti-inflammatory effects. However, the dosing of roflumilast is limited due to its side effects, which means that the therapeutic benefit is marginal. In this way, there is an unmet need for safe and effective disease-modifying therapies that can target inflammation and arrest the decline in lung function, as well as reducing the frequency of exacerbations in COPD.”

In terms of upcoming products, the late-stage pipeline contains promising targeted and triple combination therapies with the potential for approval and launch by 2022. Following the anticipated launch of novel targeted interleukin-5 (IL-5) inhibitors and long-acting beta agonists/ long-acting muscarinic antagonist/ inhaled corticosteroids triple combination therapies over the forecast period, GBI Research believes the COPD space is likely to undergo rapid expansion.

Novel targeted therapies include GlaxoSmithKline’s mepolizumab and AstraZeneca’s benralizumab, which are IL-5 inhibitors and both currently in Phase III development in Australia, Japan and South Korea. The late-stage triple combination therapies are PT010 and fluticasone/ umeclidinium/ vilatnerol. PT010 is currently undergoing Phase III development in China and Japan, while the latter is in Phase III development in China, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Makthal continues, “The most important driver of growth in the COPD market will be the transition from bronchodilator agents to targeted therapies. Mepolizumab and benralizumab are expected to launch in the forecast period, and to capture significant market share. As both products are monoclonal antibodies, they are likely to be more costly than small molecule therapies, and therefore could generate significant revenues if approved.”