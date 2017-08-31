Lupin’s Bipresso listed in NHI Drug Price listing

Tablets are used for the improvement of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder

Lupin’s Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co has listed the National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price for Bipresso (generic name- Quetiapine Fumarate) extended release 50mg and 150 mg tablets for the treatment of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder.

Bipresso extended release tablets contains the active ingredient quetiapine fumarate and is an extended-release tablet to be taken orally once a day. Earlier, Astellas had submitted an application to manufacture and sell Bipresso extended-release 50mg and 150 mg tablets for the improvement of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder following a development request from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s Evaluation Committee of Unapproved or Off-Labeled Drugs with High Medical Need.

Based on the agreement between Astellas and Kyowa made in February 2017, Kyowa will distribute, sell and promote Bipresso extended-release tablets exclusively in Japan. Dr Fabrice Egros, Chairman and Representative Director, Kyowa, remarked, “Kyowa is entering the CNS specialty field to serve high medical needs for patients suffering from severe diseases. Bipresso extended release tablets received its NHI price listing following PMDA approval last July based on a governmental advisory body request for its high medical need. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands patients are suffering from bipolar disorder in Japan.”