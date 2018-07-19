Zydus to market Piroxicam capsules

The company has received final approval from US FDA
Zydus Cadila, an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market Piroxicam Capsules USP (US RLD -Feldene Capsules) in strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg.
It is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for symptomatic treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. It will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. In line with this, the group now has 209 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.