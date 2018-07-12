Zydus to market Zolmitriptan tablets

Tablets will be manufactured at group’s manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad
Zydus Cadila, an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies has received the final approval from the US FDA to market Zolmitriptan tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg.
It is used to treat migraines. It helps to relieve headache, pain, and other migraine symptoms (including nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light/sound). It will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. In line with this, the group now has 203 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.