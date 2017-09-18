Zydus’ Nesher Pharma gets US FDA nods for influenza drug

The drug will be produced at Nesher Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility located at St Louis, US
Zydus Cadila’s Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of its US arm, has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Oseltamivir powder for oral suspension 6 mg/ml which is used in treatment and prevention of influenza.
The group now has more than 150 approvals and has so far filed over 300 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the company’s filing process.