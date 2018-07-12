Zydus Hospira receives EIR for Ahmedabad facility

US FDA audited the manufacturing plant from April 5 – 12, 2018
Zydus Hospira Oncology, a 50: 50 joint venture company between Zydus Cadila and Hospira, USA (now part Of Pfizer Group) has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA which concluded that the inspection is closed and States that the inspection classification of this facility is ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ (VAI). The manufacturing plant had completed the US FDA audit from 5th to 12th April 2018.
