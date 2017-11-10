Zydus gets regulatory nod to market Lipaglyn in Mexico

The drug is used for treatment of dyslipidemia in patients with diabetes
Zydus has received approval from the Mexican regulatory authority to market Lipaglyn (Saroglitazar Magnesium) used for treatment of dyslipidemia in patients with diabetes. The company has been granted marketing approval from the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk) to commercialise Lipaglyn in Mexico, Zydus said in a statement.
“Saroglitazar is an important scientific and medical breakthrough in our effort to develop medicines for patients suffering from hypertriglyceridemia and diabetic dyslipidemia,” Pankaj Patel, Group Chairman, Zydus said.
This approval of Saroglitazar in Mexico is a major milestone for the company, he added. “Lipaglyn is used for treatment of dyslipidemia in patients with diabetes mellitus type II and hypertriglyceridemia in patients with diabetes mellitus type II not controlled by statins,” Zydus said.
Lipaglyn, a prescription drug, was first launched in India during September 2013.