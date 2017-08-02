Zydus receives US FDA approval for Temozolomide capsules and Nadolol tablets

Both drugs to be manufactured at the company’s formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market Temozolomide capsules in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg, 100 mg, 140 mg, 180 mg, and 250 mg. Temozolomide capsules is a chemotherapy drug used in the management of brain tumors.
The group also received the final approval from the US FDA to market Nadolol tablets USP, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg. Nadolol is used in management of hypertension (high blood pressure) and angina pectoris (chest pain).