Zydus Cadila gets US FDA nod for skin ointment

Zydus Cadila has received approval from the US health regulator to market Clobetasol Propionate ointment, used to treat a range of skin conditions, in the US market.
The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market its product, Zydus Cadila said in a statement today.
The ointment will be manufactured at the company’s Ahmedabad-based facility. The Zydus group has now more than 165 product approvals.