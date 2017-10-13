Zydus Cadila gets US FDA nod for anti-depression drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market desvenlafaxine extended release tablets, used to treat depression.
Approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) is to market desvenlafaxine extended release tablets in the strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, it added.
The group now has more than 160 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.